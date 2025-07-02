About
This is a newsletter by @alimcforever
I publish investigative, evidence-led explainers on power and history.
Every piece is built in Plain English from primary documents.
What you get
Document trails you can verify
Clear summaries with full citations
Audio, video, visuals, and photography for immersive learning
Occasional companion podcasts
Access and support
New work is free for the first two weeks
Full archive access is £7 a month
Reader support funds records access, research time, and tools
How it is made
Primary sources: public records, court filings, company documents, archives
Methods shown so you can follow the chain
Corrections posted when needed
Editorial standards
Sources named
Claims tied to evidence
Calm tone
Plain English
Independence and boundaries
Personal project. Views are my own
Independent of any previous employer or client
Produced outside contracted working hours using personal devices and accounts
Public materials only. No confidential information
General information only. Not legal, financial, medical, or professional advice
No commentary on workplace matters
Your Support
Reader support helps cover research tools and access. It does not create any client or adviser relationship.
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