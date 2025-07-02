alimcforever

alimcforever

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About

This is a newsletter by @alimcforever

I publish investigative, evidence-led explainers on power and history.
Every piece is built in Plain English from primary documents.

What you get

  • Document trails you can verify

  • Clear summaries with full citations

  • Audio, video, visuals, and photography for immersive learning

  • Occasional companion podcasts

Access and support

  • New work is free for the first two weeks

  • Full archive access is £7 a month

  • Reader support funds records access, research time, and tools

How it is made

  • Primary sources: public records, court filings, company documents, archives

  • Methods shown so you can follow the chain

  • Corrections posted when needed

Editorial standards

  • Sources named

  • Claims tied to evidence

  • Calm tone

  • Plain English

Independence and boundaries

  • Personal project. Views are my own

  • Independent of any previous employer or client

  • Produced outside contracted working hours using personal devices and accounts

  • Public materials only. No confidential information

  • General information only. Not legal, financial, medical, or professional advice

  • No commentary on workplace matters

Your Support

Reader support helps cover research tools and access. It does not create any client or adviser relationship.

Subscribe to receive new posts and support rigorous, accessible work.

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I’m alimcforever, a researcher, communicator, and historian. I break down colonialism, propaganda, and power structures so they actually make sense.

People

© 2026 Alison McIntyre · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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