About

This is a newsletter by @alimcforever

I publish investigative, evidence-led explainers on power and history.

Every piece is built in Plain English from primary documents.

What you get

Document trails you can verify

Clear summaries with full citations

Audio, video, visuals, and photography for immersive learning

Occasional companion podcasts

Access and support

New work is free for the first two weeks

Full archive access is £7 a month

Reader support funds records access, research time, and tools

How it is made

Primary sources: public records, court filings, company documents, archives

Methods shown so you can follow the chain

Corrections posted when needed

Editorial standards

Sources named

Claims tied to evidence

Calm tone

Plain English

Independence and boundaries

Personal project. Views are my own

Independent of any previous employer or client

Produced outside contracted working hours using personal devices and accounts

Public materials only. No confidential information

General information only. Not legal, financial, medical, or professional advice

No commentary on workplace matters

Your Support

Reader support helps cover research tools and access. It does not create any client or adviser relationship.

Subscribe to receive new posts and support rigorous, accessible work.