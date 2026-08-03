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The Per-Head Price of Empire
How $50 million, a bugged hotel, and a legal loophole turned 90,000 human beings into a strategic trade ledger.
Aug 3
72
11
17
July 2026
From Del Banco to Wall Street via the Kaiser Wilhelm Gesellschaft)
How industrialists, bankers and shipping cartels converted public authority, human movement, land and scientific research into privately controlled…
Jul 29
60
6
10
The Atom in the Boardroom
How industrial cartels, private banks, and insurance houses built the research facility for nuclear fission, ran the Nazi war economy, and re-emerged as…
Jul 23
79
5
19
China's Rule on Military Minerals
A plain-terms breakdown of Announcement No. 46 and the export control system behind it
Jul 17
68
5
12
Falklands Islands Company
From a Cattle-Hunting Concession to a Chartered Monopoly
Jul 17
37
6
Argentina England 1982 Conflict
The Falkland's Black Rocks
Jul 17
41
8
Who Is Kelcy Warren, and What Is He Doing in Ireland?
An Investigative Series in Five Parts
Jul 15
84
10
38
Yamnaya Culture
The Bronze Age Extraction Machine That Never Stopped Running
Jul 14
103
12
28
THE BRAUN-SWIFT NARRATIVE IS KAYFABE
The mainstream story runs like this: Taylor Swift, wronged artist, discovers her masters have been sold to her nemesis Scooter Braun without her…
Jul 10
87
9
23
Taylor Swift's Grandfather was the 'King of Little Italy'
C.C.A. Baldi, the Padrone System, and the Colonial Infrastructure of the American Dream
Jul 8
115
11
36
The Carbon Licence
How the word “organic” was stripped of life, and what was built on the empty lot
Jul 6
44
2
10
Narrative Laundering
A media literacy analysis of the AI exchange on real apocalyptic fear and my essay "The Carbon Licence"
Jul 5
53
6
19
© 2026 Alison McIntyre
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