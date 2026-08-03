alimcforever

alimcforever

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July 2026

From Del Banco to Wall Street via the Kaiser Wilhelm Gesellschaft)
How industrialists, bankers and shipping cartels converted public authority, human movement, land and scientific research into privately controlled…
The Atom in the Boardroom
How industrial cartels, private banks, and insurance houses built the research facility for nuclear fission, ran the Nazi war economy, and re-emerged as…
China's Rule on Military Minerals
A plain-terms breakdown of Announcement No. 46 and the export control system behind it
Falklands Islands Company
From a Cattle-Hunting Concession to a Chartered Monopoly
Argentina England 1982 Conflict
The Falkland's Black Rocks
Who Is Kelcy Warren, and What Is He Doing in Ireland?
An Investigative Series in Five Parts
Yamnaya Culture
The Bronze Age Extraction Machine That Never Stopped Running
THE BRAUN-SWIFT NARRATIVE IS KAYFABE
The mainstream story runs like this: Taylor Swift, wronged artist, discovers her masters have been sold to her nemesis Scooter Braun without her…
Taylor Swift's Grandfather was the 'King of Little Italy'
C.C.A. Baldi, the Padrone System, and the Colonial Infrastructure of the American Dream
The Carbon Licence
How the word “organic” was stripped of life, and what was built on the empty lot
Narrative Laundering
A media literacy analysis of the AI exchange on real apocalyptic fear and my essay "The Carbon Licence"
© 2026 Alison McIntyre · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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