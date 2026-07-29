alimcforever

alimcforever

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glum_hippo
7d

I'm sorry you have to lead with that huge disclaimer. I find this work fascinating & worth every moment of my time. Keep up the work and definitely consider making a book out of it.

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Luke's avatar
Luke
7d

Hello!! Big fan here, thank you for your work!!

How can I get the substack account to recognize my paid account status? still says, "Upgrade to Paid" on your articles?

Thank you

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