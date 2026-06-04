HR 8800 Dismantling The Narrative
Before a single word of policy, before a dollar of funding, before Rogers filed a thing, someone sat in a room and wrote an acronym.
The Bill:
S. 3855 A BILL To enhance bilateral defense cooperation between the United States and Israel, and for other purposes.
The Name:
Before a single word of policy, before a dollar of funding, before Rogers filed a thing, someone sat in a room and wrote an acronym.
FUTURES.
United States–Israel Framework for Upgraded Technolog…