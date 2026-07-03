alimcforever

alimcforever

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Michelle Gerzevske's avatar
Michelle Gerzevske
Jul 18

In short, yes, that is an example of the fear of the "other" that is riddled throughout the philosophies and theologies married to the politics and economics, marching human history onward, building up to what our world is today. The "psychological architecture" that drives people to self-preservation over and against the "others" who threaten their well-being is under and within almost all aspects of all human cultures, ideologies, and governance. Self vs Other is the grounds of individuality. Until we see how we are philosophically, scientifically, and spiritually One and the Same, self-preservation in its many guides will shape-shift and transform, but never dissipate.

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martin
Jul 3

pretty good. it is indeed systemic. systemic change, with enduring awareness on what you described (it will be looking for a way to circumvent its limitations), is needed.

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