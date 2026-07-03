Sixty-one percent of people globally now believe that government and business make their lives harder, and serve only the wealthy. That is not a fringe view. That is a majority. It comes from Edelman’s 2025 Trust Barometer, which has run the same survey across 28 countries every year for 25 years. (Edelman Trust Barometer, 2025)

Same survey: 69% believe government leaders deliberately mislead people. 68% say the same about business leaders. Both are all-time highs.

People are not wrong that something is being done to them. The evidence for that is extensive, primary-sourced, and has been accumulating for decades.

The question being asked — especially wherever this gets discussed online — is: who is it? The Rothschilds. BlackRock. Epstein’s network. The Bilderberg Group. A Reddit thread from March 2026 asking who really controls the world organised its answers into four groups: the asset class, the central banks, the tech billionaires, and the military-industrial complex. (r/theories, March 2026) 345 comments. 242 upvotes. Everyone arguing about which one is the real one.

Keep looking. Keep finding them. 170 cartel enforcement decisions were issued globally in 2024 alone. (Allen & Overy Shearman, Global Antitrust Enforcement Report, 2025)

But the framing — the search for the cartel, the one ring, the one network — is where the investigation stalls. Because there is not one. There are cartels. Plural. Constantly forming, dissolving, and reforming. In chemicals and in music. In oil and in housing. In pharmaceuticals, in professional sport, in content distribution. The same structure, in every industry that has ever controlled something people need.

The cartel is not the problem. The cartel-forming tendency is.

That distinction changes what you are looking for.

What a cartel actually is

A cartel is what happens when competitors decide to stop competing.

They agree — formally, informally, or just by mutual understanding — to divide the market, fix the price, block new entrants, and keep the money inside the group. The textbook example is OPEC: oil-producing nations sit in a room, agree on output, and by controlling supply, control the global price. That is a cartel.

The word comes from the German Kartell, French cartel, Italian cartello — a small card, a formal notice, a written agreement.

The music industry version looks different on the surface. Different century, different contracts, different legal wrapper. But the structure is the same: a small number of companies control the distribution infrastructure, and anyone wanting access to audiences goes through them. The US government has brought antitrust actions against the music industry for payola, for CD price-fixing, for live venue monopolies, for streaming collusion. (US Department of Justice, Antitrust Division) Different decade, different technology, same shape.

The question is not who is in the current one. The question is why the same shape keeps appearing.

Forming coalitions is what humans do

Humans are coalition animals. Every primate species forms coalitions — groups within groups, alliances within alliances — because groups outperform individuals. A group of hunters catches more food than the same number of people working alone. A group of merchants controls more trade routes than one merchant alone. This is documented evolutionary logic across species. (Pandit et al., Royal Society Open Science, 2020)

Coalition formation is neutral. It is a feature of the species. The same mechanism that builds a community hospital builds a price-fixing ring.

What determines which one you get is the conditions.

When resources are storable, territory is defensible, and people cannot easily leave — mathematical models of social evolution predict that coalitions will capture those resources and exclude others. Not sometimes. Predictably. A 2020 computational model at the Max Planck Institute found that under those conditions, stratification — a group within the group claiming disproportionate control — is not a possible outcome. It is an inevitable one. (Pandit et al., 2020)

The conditions of industrial capitalism — where copper can be stored, land can be fenced, and workers need wages to eat — are precisely those conditions.

The first part of the answer is therefore architectural. Certain systems reliably produce extraction cartels the way certain riverbed shapes reliably produce whirlpools. You can dissolve one whirlpool. The shape of the riverbed makes another.

The psychology inside the cartel

The people inside these structures are not, in the main, running a deliberate plan to harm the world.

Some of them know exactly what they are doing. The IG Farben executives who ran a slave-labour facility at Auschwitz knew. The tobacco industry lawyers who buried the internal lung cancer research in 1953 knew. (US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Bayer; UCSF Industry Documents Library, tobacco internal research)

But most of the people inside most cartels — the lawyer filing the patents, the lobbyist drafting the amendment, the executive approving the research budget — are doing something psychologically different.

They are managing anxiety.

Albert Bandura documented the mechanism. He called it moral disengagement — the set of cognitive moves that allow a person to continue behaving in ways that conflict with their own stated values. (Bandura, Moral Disengagement in the Perpetration of Inhumanities, 1999) The most relevant move here is diffusion of responsibility: the group is large enough that no individual holds the full weight of what the group is doing. The patent lawyer is not poisoning anyone. The lobbyist is just doing their job. The executive approved funding for research, not for the cover-up.

Irving Janis documented the group-level version in 1972. Cohesive, isolated groups under pressure suppress internal dissent to maintain cohesion — even when individual members privately doubt the decision. (Janis, Victims of Groupthink, 1972) The group develops a shared illusion that everyone agrees. Silence reads as consent.

Six people in a room reinforce each other. What any one of them would privately call “too far” becomes routine inside the group. This is not conspiracy. It is social psychology working exactly as documented.

There is now a neurological layer underneath this. Group membership activates reward circuits and attenuates threat circuits in the brain — meaning that belonging to a high-status, cohesive group literally makes the individuals within it feel safer. The diffusion of responsibility works in part because the brain’s internal alarm fires at lower amplitude when the action is shared across the group. The anterior cingulate cortex — the region involved in self-monitoring — activates less strongly in response to collective decisions than individual ones. ([File:682, Anxiety Engine research, Part 7](file:682))

The IG Farben pattern is not psychopathy. It is distributed accountability dissolving individual neural threat-detection about collective outcomes.

The anxiety engine

There is a stranger part. The part that explains who ends up inside these structures and why they cannot stop.

Some people are born with a more sensitive threat-detection system. This is documented in infant neuroimaging, not inferred from behaviour.

Jerome Kagan’s foundational longitudinal research — replicated across three independent datasets — established that infants showing high motor reactivity and negative affect at 4 months of age predict a temperament called Behavioural Inhibition at 14 and 24 months: heightened vigilance, avoidance of novelty, withdrawal from the unfamiliar. ([File:682, Part 1, citing Kagan BI longitudinal studies](file:682)) Among children with this temperament, approximately 40% go on to develop anxiety disorders in adolescence.

Independently of temperament, early life stress epigenetically alters the HPA axis — the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal system that controls the body’s cortisol response to threat. Adversity in early life does not change the DNA sequence. It changes how genes are expressed — specifically, genes regulating the receptors that are supposed to tell the brain there is enough cortisol now, switch it off. The result is a stress system that stays activated longer and treats the world as more threatening than it is. ([File:682, Part 2, citing glucocorticoid receptor methylation literature](file:682))

The biology here is not dramatic. It is mundane. An infant brain wired a certain way. An early environment that updates the software. A stress system running at a higher baseline because it was calibrated for a threat level that may no longer exist — or may never have been as bad as the system currently believes.

Now add this: a 2019 fMRI study at Radboud University found that an experimentally induced scarcity mindset — regardless of whether real scarcity was present — increased activity in the orbitofrontal cortex (the brain’s threat-valuation region) and decreased activity in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (the region governing rational planning and goal-directed choice). Under a scarcity mindset, the alarm system gets louder and the rational planning system gets quieter. (Huijsmans et al., PNAS, 2019, cited in File:682, Part 3)

The brain cannot reliably distinguish real scarcity from imagined scarcity. Once the neural pattern of not enough is established — whether through poverty, competition, or an upbringing in which resources were unreliable — the system runs that programme regardless of current material reality. The scarcity-mode brain at the top of a billion-dollar enterprise runs the same threat circuitry it ran at the bottom of nothing.

This is why accumulation does not resolve it. A 2023 study in Science Advances identified the specific neural circuit: stress activates GABAergic neurons in the interpeduncular nucleus of the midbrain, and this activation sustains anxiety-like behaviour. Action — reward-seeking, productive work, goal-directed behaviour — inhibits those neurons. The more activated the stress system, the more powerfully action reduces the anxiety. (Klenowski, Tapper et al., Science Advances, 2023, PMC10699782, cited in File:682, Part 4)

For someone whose nervous system is calibrated to a higher baseline threat level, activity is the pharmacology. The 16 meetings before 11am are not ambition. They are neurochemical regulation.

The accumulation of resources follows the same circuit. Compulsive resource accumulation — at the individual and institutional level — involves a specific dysfunction in the orbitofrontal-striatal circuit in which the threat of insufficiency persists regardless of how much has been acquired. (Saxena et al., Molecular Psychiatry, 2009, cited in File:682, Part 6) The system evaluating whether there is enough is not calibrated against real-world material conditions. It is running threat-response in a loop.

The resource never reaches the threshold that feels safe. Because the threshold is not set by what the person has. It is set by a neural system that was calibrated decades earlier, and has not been updated since.

The projection flaw

This is the specific logical error at the centre of every extraction structure.

The people running highest on anxiety and scarcity software assume — without examining the assumption — that everyone else operates the same way. That if they did not capture the market, someone else would. That if they did not form the cartel, someone else would form one against them.

This is the false consensus effect: the documented human tendency to overestimate how widely your own beliefs and behaviours are shared. (Ross, Greene & House, Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, 1977) The neural basis is now mapped: the medial prefrontal cortex — the region involved in modelling other people’s mental states — uses the self as a reference point. For someone whose self-model includes chronic threat-sensitivity and resource-vigilance, the model of everyone else’s likely behaviour is systematically distorted toward those same features. ([File:682, Part 8](file:682))

The cartel builder is not lying about their model of human nature. They genuinely believe it. Because they are using their own neural architecture as the template.

Most people do not think this way.

Research on cooperation in small-scale human societies — the societies that represent 95% of our evolutionary history — consistently shows that most people cooperate, share, and maintain collective agreements when conditions allow it. Tsimane forager-horticulturalists in Bolivia form coalitions primarily around food-sharing and labour-sharing. (Schniter et al., Evolutionary Human Sciences, 2021) Hunter-gatherer societies show markedly flatter resource hierarchies than post-agricultural ones. Steep hierarchies and resource monopolies emerge specifically when resources become storable and territorial, and when people cannot easily leave. (Pandit et al., 2020)

The cartel is not the norm. It is a specific outcome produced by specific conditions — and by a specific psychological architecture that is over-represented in environments that reward relentless resource accumulation.

The loop that seals itself

The final layer is the one that makes the pattern structurally stable across generations.

Chronic stress leaves a biological trace. The research term is allostatic load — the cumulative cost of sustained stress activation on the body: elevated cortisol and norepinephrine, raised blood pressure, increased inflammatory markers, immune dysregulation. Low socioeconomic position across the life course consistently predicts higher allostatic load in adulthood. (BMJ, Socioeconomic Status over the Life Course and Allostatic Load in Adulthood, Northern Swedish Cohort, cited in File:682, Part 9) The stress of material scarcity embeds biologically — in the body, in the stress axis, in the epigenome — and is carried forward.

So the loop the cartel creates is not purely economic. It is biological.

The anxiety drives scarcity behaviour — hoarding, capture, exclusion. The hoarding creates real material scarcity for others. The real scarcity generates real biological stress in the broader population. That stress raises allostatic load, narrows cognition, and reduces cooperative capacity in the people living under it. Which looks, to the original cartel member, like confirmation that they were right — that people are competitive, not cooperative, that you have to protect what you have, that the world is a zero-sum competition.

The loop closes. The prediction creates the conditions that make the prediction look accurate.

What this means for how to look at it

The Nuremberg tribunal convicted thirteen IG Farben executives in 1947. All thirteen were out of prison by 1951. Fritz ter Meer — convicted of running a slave-labour facility at Auschwitz — was chairing Bayer’s supervisory board by 1956. (US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Bayer) Not because no-one noticed. Because removing the people did not change the conditions. The chemical industry trade body that lobbied against safety legislation in 1976 is the same body, with the same member companies, lobbying against it today — with a $179 million annual budget and $22 million in federal lobbying spend in 2024 alone. (US Senate LDA filings, 2024; ProPublica, ACC Form 990, 2024)

The cartels are real. They cause real harm. They need to be found and documented and prosecuted.

And: removing one cartel without changing the conditions that produced it generates another one. Same riverbed. New whirlpool.

The psychology is: a nervous system calibrated to a threat level that no longer matches reality, running scarcity software on full volume, using itself as the template for how everyone else thinks, inside a group that makes every individual feel that their part of the action is too small to be personally responsible for.

The cartel does one specific thing for the person inside it: it removes uncertainty.

Competition means you could lose. A competitor could undercut your price, steal your market, make your product obsolete. For someone whose nervous system is calibrated to treat uncertainty as threat, competition is not just commercially inconvenient. It is neurologically intolerable. The alarm stays on as long as an uncontrolled variable exists.

The cartel eliminates the uncontrolled variable.

When you fix the price with your competitors, nobody can undercut you. When you divide the market, nobody can take your territory. When you capture the regulator, nobody can change the rules on you. When you fund the science, nobody can produce evidence that forces you to stop. Each of these moves is a threat-reduction action. Each one quiets the alarm a little. None of them quiets it permanently — because the nervous system running the alarm is not calibrated against actual current threat levels — so the next move is to go further. Patent the feedstock. Buy the distribution network. Lobby to reclassify the waste. The cartel is not a destination. It is a direction of travel.

The endpoint of that direction of travel, followed long enough, is a monopoly.

This is why monopolies keep appearing in every industry with sufficient capital concentration. They are not aberrations. They are the logical terminus of the cartel logic applied consistently. Standard Oil in 1911. AT&T in 1984. Microsoft in 2000. Google now. Each one the result of the same compulsion applied across a longer timeframe: remove every uncontrolled variable until the outcome is guaranteed. (US DOJ antitrust case history)

The technical economics term for what they are creating is artificial scarcity. The resource — oil, bandwidth, search, plastic resin, recorded music — exists in sufficient quantity to serve everyone. The cartel restricts access to it not because the resource is genuinely scarce but because scarcity is what generates the price, and the price is what generates the control, and the control is what quiets the alarm.

They manufacture the scarcity that they are afraid of.

The person at the top of a monopoly is not safer than they were before they built it. The neurological evidence suggests they are running the same threat level they always ran — possibly higher, because the system now has more to lose, and losing it would confirm every fear the alarm was built around. (Saxena et al., Molecular Psychiatry, 2009)

The safety was never available through this route. The route was always about the action, not the destination. But the action keeps producing real consequences for everyone outside the cartel — because artificial scarcity imposed at scale is real scarcity for the people living under it.[aoshearman]

Sources cited inline throughout. Primary research: Edelman Trust Barometer 2025; Allen & Overy Shearman Global Antitrust Enforcement Report 2025; Pandit et al., Royal Society Open Science, 2020; Bandura, 1999; Janis, 1972; Kagan BI longitudinal studies; Huijsmans et al., PNAS 2019; Klenowski & Tapper et al., Science Advances 2023; Saxena et al., Molecular Psychiatry 2009; Ross, Greene & House, JESP 1977; Schniter et al., Evolutionary Human Sciences 2021; BMJ Northern Swedish Cohort allostatic load study; US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Bayer entry; US Senate LDA filings 2024; ProPublica ACC Form 990 2024.