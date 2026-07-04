DCMS consultation, open until 31 August 2026.

Submit your own response here.

Before we start: what this form is

The survey is hosted by Qualtrics. Qualtrics is a US company. In 2023 it was taken private by Silver Lake Partners and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in a leveraged buyout. Before you answer a single policy question, the form asks for your race, religion, sexuality, gender identity, age, and location — and sends that data to a US private equity platform.

The form was delivered to me via YouTube Studio. A government department used a private platform's creator notification system to tell independent journalists their algorithmic visibility may be affected by a regulatory process controlled by the same government that funds their largest institutional competitor.

These are my answers.

Section 1 — Market context

The government's own data (DCMS, Watch This Space, June 2026):

YouTube's UK viewing share equals the BBC. Both at 19% as of Q3 2025.

For 16–24 year olds: video sharing and streaming = 74% of in-home video time. Live TV = 9%.

YouTube is the most-watched service for children 4–15.

Online news overtook linear TV in 2025.

Trust in UK news: down 7 points since 2018. Now at 35%. Under the current regulated PSM framework. With the BBC fully funded throughout.

My answer to "what are your overall views on the future of UK media":

The premise of this consultation is inverted. The public did not choose PSM. They chose YouTube. These are not projections — they are numbers in the Green Paper itself. Trust in UK news has fallen 7 percentage points under the existing regulated, funded, Ofcom-protected PSM framework. The proposed remedy is to give those same institutions more algorithmic prominence. That is not a policy response to the data. It is institutional protection dressed as public interest legislation.

Section 1 — Production sector

My answer to "what measures would be most effective":

PSM spending power is declining because the licence fee was frozen. That is a government decision. The government running this consultation controls that lever.

IP retention by Netflix and Amazon is real. The solution is contractual — mandatory co-ownership clauses, residual payment frameworks. France, Canada, and South Korea have these. The UK dismantled equivalent protections under the 2003 Communications Act under pressure from US studios. Restore them. This consultation does not ask about that.

Mandating that YouTube surfaces BBC content more prominently does not put a single additional commission into an independent production company. It does not retain one piece of IP in the UK. It protects a brand.

Section 2 — News prominence

How often do I encounter untrustworthy news online?

Often.

Should "trustworthy" news be more visible on social media?

No.

The word "trustworthy" is never defined in this section. The BBC embedded unverified government claims about weapons of mass destruction into its 2003 coverage. It suppressed its own Savile investigation under institutional pressure. Its Gaza coverage has been documented by former staff and primary source comparison as materially inaccurate. (Media Reform Coalition, Reporting Gaza, 2024)

Should prominence be "always on" or only during "periods of heightened vulnerability"?

Not sure — because the correct answer does not exist in the form.

The correct answer is: the government should not give prominence to anyone.

That option was removed before the form was published. Every respondent is required to accept the policy as a given before registering any view on how it is implemented.

"Periods of heightened vulnerability" — who defines that? The same government that controls Ofcom, funds the BBC, and is running this consultation. Governments that gain emergency information powers do not typically return them.

Section 3 — Media literacy

How concerned am I about misleading information's impact on democracy?

Very concerned.

The misleading information most consequential to UK democracy in recent years was produced by institutions with Ofcom licences and royal charters. The question assumes the problem flows from unregulated sources toward a trustworthy centre. The evidence runs the other way.

Role of PSM in supporting critical engagement?

PSM does not have a role.

An institution whose charter is renewed by the government running this consultation, whose board appointments operate within Whitehall networks, and whose licence fee is set by the Secretary of State cannot model genuine critical engagement with power. It can model the appearance of it.

Is collaboration between PSM and civil society valuable for media literacy?

Not at all valuable.

The institutions being asked to teach critical thinking are the institutions people are learning not to trust. You cannot outsource critical literacy to the entities it needs to be applied to.

Section 4 — IPTV transition

Do I agree with the case for switching off DTT?

Strongly disagree.

Freeview requires no broadband, no account, no subscription, no password, no ongoing cost. You plug in an aerial and it works.

The government's own stakeholder forum papers state: "environmental efficiency is not decisive in determining the UK's future television distribution model." (DCMS Stakeholder Forum Papers: Infrastructure, June 2026)

The peer-reviewed evidence:

DTT: 36 gCO₂e per viewing hour

IPTV: 88–93 gCO₂e per viewing hour

(Preist, Shabajee, Sharp, Science of the Total Environment, 2021)

Switching from DTT to IPTV increases per-viewer-hour carbon emissions. The government knows this. Its own commissioned evidence says environmental efficiency is not decisive. The environmental framing of this transition is not a climate policy. It is cover.

For comparison: the Ministry of Defence produces approximately 11 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent per year. Military operational emissions are exempt from international reporting requirements. The Rosebank oilfield is projected to produce approximately 200 million tonnes of CO₂ over its lifetime.

The government is switching off the most carbon-efficient mass broadcast technology available, increasing emissions in the process, while exempting its own military operations from climate accounting.

The elderly.

Ofcom's Adults' Media Use and Attitudes 2025 shows adults 65+ are the demographic most dependent on linear television. For a significant portion of them, Freeview is a primary social connection — no subscription, no router, no password, no ongoing cost beyond a licence fee paid for fifty years.

A 2034 switch-off gives those people eight years to acquire: broadband at a viable speed, a compatible connected device, the digital literacy to use it, and the ongoing monthly cost of a broadband contract.

There is no published costings for a universal transition support programme for elderly and low-income households. There is no legislation requiring one as a precondition of any switch-off date.

The voters most harmed by this are the demographic that disproportionately supports the governing party proposing it.

What the transition actually is.

DTT cannot be algorithmically curated. IPTV can.

Once all television is internet-delivered, the prominence rules proposed elsewhere in this Green Paper apply across the entire viewing landscape. The switch-off and the prominence proposals are the same policy in two parts.

Is there anything else to add on TV distribution?

I am an independent journalist. I have built millions of views without public subsidy, without a royal charter, without Ofcom protection. My channel exists because audiences chose it.

The BBC has a YouTube content partnership, announced January 2026, cited in this Green Paper as a model of voluntary platform transition. The BBC is a £3.8 billion per year institution with marketing teams, commissioners, PR operations, and now a dedicated YouTube content operation. If a prominence regime is introduced, BBC content is surfaced first. Mine is not.

I am documenting the suppression in real time. What this Green Paper proposes is the formalisation of that suppression — giving institutional preference the force of regulatory mandate.

The consultation was delivered to me via YouTube Studio as an implicit threat about my algorithmic future. That is not civic engagement. That is coercion with a Qualtrics skin on it.

Section 5 — Future of TV regulation

Regulation exists to protect the public from the abuse of power by large institutions. In a media context: protecting access to diverse, independent, and accurate information — including information that powerful institutions would prefer not to circulate.

The BBC does not require regulatory protection. It requires regulatory accountability.

The independent creators, journalists, and educators who built audiences on digital platforms — without public subsidy, without chartered status — are the people this framework should be designed to support. They are doing public interest journalism in the spaces institutional media has abandoned, corrupted, or actively suppressed.

The Green Paper proposes regulatory prominence for PSM institutions on digital platforms. It proposes no equivalent mechanism for independent public interest journalists. It does not define public interest journalism in a way that includes work critical of PSM institutions themselves.

That is not an oversight.

Section 7 — PSM system models

Three models offered: institution-based, service-based, content-centric.

Ranked:

Content-centric Service-based Institution-based

The content-centric model is the only one that does not begin by assuming the current institutions should be preserved. An independent journalist producing verified, free-at-point-of-use reporting on local government accountability meets a content-centric definition of public service media. Under the institutions model, they do not exist.

The institution model is ranked last. It protects existing market power regardless of whether the output continues to justify it.

The consultation has not asked a single question about independent creators, digital-first journalism, or the public interest value of the creator economy. It treats 44.8 million monthly YouTube users as a distribution problem for PSM, not as evidence that the public has already built and chosen an alternative media ecosystem.

Section 8 — Equality Act 2010

Direct evidence of adverse equality impacts across multiple protected characteristics. None acknowledged in the Green Paper.

Age. Adults 65+ are the demographic most dependent on linear television and least equipped for the transition. No funded support programme is costed, legislated, or guaranteed as a precondition of switch-off. The Public Sector Equality Duty applies.

Disability. Freeview is accessible by default. IPTV requires navigation of digital interfaces presenting documented barriers to people with visual impairments, cognitive disabilities, and motor impairments. No mandatory IPTV accessibility standards are set as a precondition of switch-off.

Race and income. Ofcom data shows Black, Asian, and minority ethnic households, and lower-income households, have lower rates of reliable broadband access and higher rates of free-to-air television reliance. The transition exacerbates this. No remedy is proposed.

The prominence regime. Independent digital journalism disproportionately covers communities underserved by PSM. Algorithmic demotion of that journalism reduces visibility for content serving protected groups already underrepresented in institutional media.

The form itself.

This consultation was delivered via YouTube Studio. It requires a Google account, a compatible device, reliable internet access, and the digital literacy to navigate a multi-section Qualtrics form. The people most affected by the DTT switch-off cannot access this form.

Eight substantive sections. No time estimate provided. No plain English summary. Requires working knowledge of: broadcasting infrastructure, climate science, Ofcom frameworks, the Communications Act 2003, the Media Act 2024, the Online Safety Act 2023, algorithmic systems, IP law, and the Public Sector Equality Duty.

The completion profile will be dominated by media industry professionals and institutional stakeholders. The general public — the people this legislation will govern — will be statistically invisible in the results.

That outcome was predictable from the design of the form.

Primary sources