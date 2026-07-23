On 11 January 1911, eighty-three leaders of German industry and high finance assembled in the Great Hall of the Royal Academy of Arts in Berlin to establish a private research cartel.

They named it the Kaiser Wilhelm Gesellschaft (KWG). (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, History of the KWS)

Kaiser Wilhelm II did not back the society out of scientific curiosity. The Imperial Crown was locked in an aggressive naval arms race with the British Empire and expanding its colonial footprint across Africa and the Pacific. The Prussian state provided imperial authority, tax shelters, and expropriated public land in Berlin-Dahlem.

In return, heavy industry and private banks funded a private research apparatus operating completely outside parliamentary oversight, dedicated to military metallurgy, dual-use chemical extraction, and industrial monopolies.

The society's founding statutes (§ 4 and § 5) built a strict financial wall around the governing board:

Standard voting membership required an entrance fee of 20,000 gold marks , plus 1,000 gold marks a year .

Life membership required a single upfront payment of 40,000 gold marks. (Archiv der Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, Hausreihe Band 3/1, p. 7)

In 1911, an average German factory worker earned roughly 1,000 marks a year. Buying a single chair on the board of the Kaiser Wilhelm Gesellschaft cost forty years of a worker's wages.

This financial paywall served both the Crown and the cartels. The state received a military-industrial development engine off its official public balance sheet. The cartels received state backing, monopoly protection, and guaranteed military contracts.

What 'contract research' means in plain terms:

When a university makes a scientific discovery, the knowledge enters the public domain.

When a private corporate cartel funds contract research, it gives a scientist a laboratory to solve a specific technical problem. The scientist gets prestige and a salary. The cartel gets the patents, the chemical formulas, and the commercial monopoly.

The founding syndicate

The 1911 funding drive raised almost 10 million gold marks. German heavy industry and private banking pooled the capital to build a private research campus in Berlin-Dahlem where they owned the scientific output.

The men who built the syndicate were the directors of Germany's primary industrial monopolies:

Gustav Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach, head of the Krupp arms empire in Essen, paid the fee and became first Vice-President on 23 January 1911. Krupp crossed from armaments manufacturing into scientific governance, using the society's laboratories to outsource high-risk research into high-strength steel alloys, heavy artillery shells, and naval armour plating for the Kaiser's battle fleet. (Deutsches Historisches Museum, KWG Overview)

Carl Duisberg, managing director of Bayer AG, bought a seat to secure a private chemical research pipeline. Duisberg moved from dyestuffs management into cartel architecture: in 1904, he initiated the Dreibund alliance between Bayer, BASF, and Agfa. He wanted dedicated laboratories where chemists could develop synthetic dyes, fertilisers, and explosives without university teaching duties. (Wollheim Memorial, Carl Duisberg Biography)

Leopold Koppel, an investment banker who owned Bankhaus Koppel & Co. and held controlling shares in the Auergesellschaft chemical firm, provided a single gift of 1 million gold marks through his foundation. Koppel linked private banking to chemical extraction, attaching one condition to his gift: his preferred physical chemist, Fritz Haber, had to be appointed institute director. Koppel also personally paid Albert Einstein's salary from 1913 so Einstein could conduct research without teaching duties. (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, History of the KWS)

Franz von Mendelssohn, senior partner at Berlin's Bankhaus Mendelssohn & Co., took the role of Treasurer, managing the capital flows between private banks and the laboratories from 1911 until his death in 1935. (Archiv der Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, Hausreihe Band 3/1)

The dual-use chemistry of war

The imperial design of the society proved functional almost immediately.

Before 1914, Germany imported Chilean nitrates (saltpetre) to manufacture gunpowder and explosives. A British naval blockade would cut off Chilean imports and collapse the German army's ammunition supply within months.

Fritz Haber's Kaiser Wilhelm Institute solved the blockade problem. Haber developed synthetic ammonia processing—a chemical reaction extracting nitrogen directly from the air. In peacetime, ammonia produced synthetic crop fertilisers. In wartime, it provided the raw nitrates required for high-explosive artillery shells, making the imperial war effort independent of maritime trade routes.

When World War I began in 1914, Haber placed his institute directly at the service of the German War Ministry. In 1915, Haber stood in the trenches at Ypres supervising the first large-scale military release of weaponised chlorine gas. Carl Duisberg at Bayer celebrated the deployment, lobbying the War Ministry for larger chemical weapon contracts while advocating for the forced deportation of Belgian civilian workers to supply labor for German factories. (Wollheim Memorial, Carl Duisberg Biography)

In 1925, Duisberg consolidated this cartel structure further. He merged Bayer, BASF, Hoechst, Agfa, Cassella, and Kalle into IG Farben—the largest chemical conglomerate in the world.

To maintain funding through post-war economic crises, the society drew in American capital. The Rockefeller Foundation became the primary foreign funder of the Dahlem campus, paying for international stipends and directly financing the physical construction of the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Physics. (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, History of the KWS)

The cartel takes the chair

By May 1937, theoretical physicist Max Planck was eighty years old. He stepped down as President of the Kaiser Wilhelm Gesellschaft.

The board did not replace him with a scientist. They handed the presidency directly to Carl Bosch—the founder and chairman of IG Farben.

Bosch bridged academic science, chemical manufacturing, and state political finance. The official record of the society states that the appointment was made explicitly "to strengthen the society's industry ties." (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, History of the KWS)

IG Farben had already secured its relationship with the regime. In February 1933, Bosch and his fellow directors had attended a private meeting in Berlin with Adolf Hitler, where IG Farben contributed 400,000 Reichsmarks to the Nazi election campaign fund—13 per cent of the total raised.

When Carl Bosch died in 1940, the presidency passed to Albert Vögler.

Vögler represented the fusion of heavy mining, steel production, research governance, and fascist political finance. As chairman of Vereinigte Stahlwerke (United Steel Works)—Europe's largest steel and coal trust—Vögler had been funding Hitler's political campaign since 1932 while serving as Treasurer of the Kaiser Wilhelm Gesellschaft. (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, Albert Vögler Biography)

When nuclear fission was experimentally observed in Dahlem in December 1938, the laboratory was not an independent scientific sanctuary. It was an asset owned and governed by the chairman of IG Farben, about to be inherited by the chairman of United Steel Works.

Military requisition

Ten months after the discovery of nuclear fission, Germany invaded Poland.

In October 1939, officers from the Heereswaffenamt (Army Ordnance Office) entered the Dahlem campus and requisitioned the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Physics.

They presented the institute's Dutch director, Nobel laureate Peter Debye, with an ultimatum: renounce his Dutch citizenship and declare allegiance to the German state, or leave the facility. Debye chose to leave for the United States. (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, History of the KWS)

The Army installed Kurt Diebner as administrative director and brought in Werner Heisenberg and Otto Hahn to run the Uranverein—the secret military project investigating nuclear reactors and atomic weapons.

In 1942, KWG President Albert Vögler met with Reich Armaments Minister Albert Speer. Vögler executed a bureaucratic transfer, moving the Reich Research Council out of the Ministry of Education and placing it directly under Hermann Göring as supreme commander of the Luftwaffe. (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, Albert Vögler Biography)

The private research apparatus built by imperial industrial capital was now integrated directly into the military command structure.

Insurance, banking, and Wall Street

While steel and chemical executives ran the research institutes, private insurance houses and Wall Street banks built the financial scaffolding around them.

August von Finck Sr. crossed from private merchant banking into state-sanctioned expropriation and insurance. As senior partner at Merck, Finck & Co., he joined the Nazi Party in May 1933 and led the forced "Aryanisation" and liquidation of Jewish private banks, including the takeover of S.M. von Rothschild in Vienna in 1939. His bank co-founded both Munich Re and Allianz, securing the financial reserves of the regime. (Wollheim Memorial, Aryanisation Records)

Kurt Schmitt completed a three-way crossing between corporate insurance, the SS, and the state cabinet. As General Director of Allianz, he served as an SS-Oberführer and Reich Economics Minister under Hitler in 1933. Schmitt linked the private insurance market directly to state war finance, underwriting industrial property and concentration camp infrastructure before returning to his executive post at Munich Re. (Allianz Corporate History)

Across the Atlantic, IG Farben established a corporate shell called American I.G. Chemical Corporation in Delaware in April 1929.

The board of directors brought Wall Street executive power directly into the cartel:

Hermann Schmitz served as CEO of IG Farben and sat on the board of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Walter C. Teagle, President of Standard Oil of New Jersey, signed the JASCO cartel agreement with IG Farben to share patents for synthetic fuel, high-octane aviation lead, and synthetic rubber.

Edsel Ford, President of Ford Motor Company, ran the German branch plant in Cologne that built one-third of the military trucks used by the German Army.

Charles E. Mitchell served as Chairman of National City Bank of New York.

Paul M. Warburg served as Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, while his brother Max Warburg sat on IG Farben’s supervisory board in Hamburg. (NARA RG 131, Records of the Office of Alien Property)

In 1939, Standard Oil and IG Farben transferred their shared patents into Standard's name, giving them an American appearance to prevent wartime seizure by the US government.

The post-war re-absorption

In April 1945, as American troops arrived at his estate, KWG President Albert Vögler committed suicide, avoiding capture.

The directors of IG Farben were arrested and tried at Nuremberg in 1947 for plunder, mass murder, and constructing the Monowitz concentration camp at Auschwitz. Men like Fritz ter Meer and Otto Ambros were sentenced to prison terms at Landsberg.

Then came the structural re-absorption.

On 31 January 1951, US High Commissioner for Germany John J. McCloy announced executive clemency for 89 convicted war criminals held at Landsberg Prison.

McCloy was not an outsider to this corporate network. He was the ultimate sector-crossing operator, executing a five-stage career across law, war administration, military occupation, commercial banking, and global energy cartels:

Pre-war legal representation (1930s): As a corporate lawyer at Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York, McCloy represented IG Farben in American legal proceedings and advised German industrial firms on transatlantic patent structures. Wartime military administration (1941–1945): As US Assistant Secretary of War, McCloy managed military procurement and refused requests to authorise the bombing of railway lines leading to Auschwitz. Occupation governance and clemency (1949–1952): As US High Commissioner for Germany, McCloy issued the 1951 Landsberg clemencies, restoring the confiscated industrial estate of Alfried Krupp, commuting sentences for SS death-squad commanders, and releasing the convicted directors of IG Farben. (Cambridge University Press, McCloy and Landsberg) Commercial banking leadership (1953–1960): McCloy stepped straight from High Commissioner into the chairmanship of Chase Manhattan Bank—the same bank that had maintained active accounts for the German Embassy and Nazi firms in occupied Paris. (Der Spiegel, Chase Manhattan History) Petroleum cartel representation (1960s): McCloy acted as legal counsel to the "Seven Sisters" international oil majors—including Exxon, Mobil, Texaco, and Chevron—representing them in nationalisation disputes and price negotiations with OPEC and Saudi Arabia. The lawyer who advised IG Farben pre-war and freed its executives post-war was now banking and representing the oil majors that inherited Standard Oil's IG Farben-linked patent network.

The German executives McCloy freed returned directly to the executive boards of West Germany's re-established corporate giants:

Fritz ter Meer, who had chaired the technical committee that approved the construction of the Auschwitz-Monowitz plant, was released from prison in 1950. In 1956, he was appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bayer AG, holding the seat until 1964 while sitting on the boards of Commerzbank and the German Chemical Industry Association. (Nuremberg Military Tribunals, Case 6)

Otto Ambros, the chemist who co-developed sarin nerve gas and selected the site for the Auschwitz-Monowitz plant, was freed by McCloy in 1951. Following his release, Ambros moved seamlessly between public defence and private pharmaceuticals, serving as a technical consultant to the US Army Chemical Corps, Dow Chemical, W.R. Grace, and Grünenthal during the development of thalidomide. (Nuremberg Trial Records)

Friedrich Jähne, a managing board member of IG Farben convicted at Nuremberg, was released in 1950 and appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hoechst AG in 1955. (Wollheim Memorial, Friedrich Jähne Biography)

The structural reveal

The discovery of nuclear fission was not an isolated event inside an academic sanctuary.

The laboratory in Berlin-Dahlem was constructed by a joint venture of imperial statecraft and merchant capital behind a 40,000-mark financial paywall.

Its presidency passed from theoretical physicists directly to the CEO of IG Farben, and then to the CEO of United Steel Works. Its physical facilities were requisitioned by Army Ordnance to develop nuclear weapons.

When the war ended, John J. McCloy—the Wall Street lawyer who represented IG Farben in the 1930s—signed the clemency orders that freed its convicted directors in 1951, before stepping into the chairmanship of Chase Manhattan Bank and representing the global oil majors.

The German executives returned to run Bayer, BASF, and Hoechst. The American lawyer went on to bank and legally represent the oil cartels.

The laboratory stayed where it was. The capital stayed in the room.

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