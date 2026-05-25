The Bankers’ First War
How six men on a private train, a propaganda bureau nobody knew existed, and a bank designed in secret financed the war that made the twentieth century — and built the machinery for the next one.
The Duck Hunt
Frank Vanderlip boarded the train separately.
That was the instruction. Come one at a time. No luggage tags. No last names. Arrive at the New Jersey terminal on the Hudson littoral as unobtrusively as possible, and do not be seen with the other men. If anyone asks, you are going duck hunting in Georgia.
The date was November 22, 1910. The car…