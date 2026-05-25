The Bankers’ Inheritance
How the boardroom removed a 28-year-old, the regulator broke up his father’s company, and the same three men ended up holding everything that was taken away
The Son
Henry Baldwin Hyde died on 2 May 1899. He was sixty-five. He had founded the Equitable Life Assurance Society in 1859 with $100,000 in capital and a small office at 98 Broadway, and by the time he died the company held $400 million in assets and 600,000 policyholders. It was the largest life insurance company in America and one …