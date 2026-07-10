alimcforever

alimcforever

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Susan Ghaemi's avatar
Susan Ghaemi
Jul 10

I’m so happy that you are so young and being this brilliant in research, should our planet survive the current psychopathic oligarchic Epstein class, I am hopeful that there will be one woman standing and telling the truth. Brava!🎉🎉

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Megan Rose's avatar
Megan Rose
Jul 10

How are you so good 🤯

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