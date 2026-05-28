The Captive Pool (Wall St History)
How the Armstrong reforms, the Federal Reserve, and the Liberty Bond campaign turned American insurance into sovereign debt infrastructure — and who ran the pipeline
The Armstrong Act of 1906 is remembered as the legislation that cleaned up the insurance industry. That is the wrong frame. It is the legislation that redirected the pool.
Before 1906, the three big New York life insurers — Equitable, Mutual Life, New York Life — were active equity investors, syndicate participants, and bank shareholders. They deployed p…