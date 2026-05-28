The Nuclear-Industrial Health Complex
This is an evidence-based map of the machine that built nuclear weapons, profited from the cancers they caused, then spent seven decades telling the people getting sick that the doses were safe
Part I: The Killing Machine in Peacetime
The weapons complex as chronic poisoner
The nuclear weapons complex did not only threaten mass death through detonation. Its routine peacetime operation killed people slowly, quietly, and in ways designed to be hard to prove.
Rocky Flats, Colorado, ran from 1952 to 1989. Its primary job was fabricating plutonium pit…