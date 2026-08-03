alimcforever

alimcforever

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
2d

This is a very informative article. I doubt many people are aware of these facts.

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Randy McPanther's avatar
Randy McPanther
10h

As a Moroccan Jewish anti Zionist “Israeli”… thank you for this. so hard, yet necessary to read. I have already had several debunking conversations with my Zionist family.

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