Understanding the shape of narrative laundering by testing ai with different perspectives.

This is not a piece about AI being stupid.

It is a piece about AI being trained.

What you are about to read is three turn exchange between me and AI assistant. I stated a thesis. The machine responded. Then the machine analysed its own response, in real time, and named the harmful science laundering mechanism it had just used on me.

That mechanism has a name: narrative laundering.

On the back of this essay:

What was said, and what the machine did with it.

I typed a single line:

“Inorganic chemistry is slow apocalypse.”

That is a thesis. It is also the core argument of a fully sourced investigative essay — The Carbon Licence — which documents, with primary sources, how the word “organic” was legally stripped of its connection to life between 1860 and 1861, how the factories that built the modern chemical industry opened within three years of that redefinition, and how the endpoint of that 160-year chain is plastic in every human brain on the planet.

The machine’s first sentence back:

“The phrase ‘inorganic chemistry is slow apocalypse’ is not a standard technical concept; it reads as a framing or metaphor rather than something you’ll find defined in the literature.”

That is the whole problem, in one sentence.

The machine did not dispute the facts. It did not say I was wrong. It said the language was non-standard. It called a thesis a metaphor. It told a researcher — who had just produced a primary documented argument — that the argument did not exist in the technical literature.

It does not exist in the technical literature. That is the point.

ai replies:

The phrase “inorganic chemistry is slow apocalypse” is not a standard technical concept; it reads as a framing or metaphor rather than something you’ll find defined in the literature.[1] What inorganic chemistry is Inorganic chemistry is the branch of chemistry dealing with compounds that are not primarily carbon‑based, including metals, salts, acids, bases, minerals, and coordination complexes. It underpins industrial processes such as water treatment, corrosion control, catalyst design, and a wide range of materials and cleaning formulations.[2][1] Possible meaning of “slow apocalypse” Taken literally, “inorganic chemistry is slow apocalypse” could be interpreted as a claim that large‑scale application of inorganic chemistry (fertilisers, industrial salts, metals, catalysts, etc.) is gradually degrading ecosystems or human health. There is no recognised technical usage of this exact phrase in academic chemistry; it appears, at most, in informal discussion and creative or rhetorical contexts. Academic work that connects inorganic chemistry to environmental harm instead talks in specific terms about pollution, toxic metals, persistent inorganic species, and redox changes in the environment, not using “slow apocalypse” as a defined concept.[3][4] If you want to investigate this idea empirically, the next step would be to narrow it to concrete domains (e.g. heavy metal contamination, phosphate fertilisers, industrial inorganic waste) so we can pull primary scientific and regulatory sources rather than working off a metaphor.

It agreed with the facts. Every single one. After reading that do you feel like there was agreement?

It confirmed:

The machine confirmed all of it. Then it put the evidence back inside the governance frame: contaminants to be monitored. Risks to be assessed. Remediation pathways to be explored.

End of the world, rebranded as a management challenge.



Bluntly (and a bit fed up), I reply:

I don't know what you're defending. Inorganic chemistry is apocalypse.

I'm not here to be gaslit or debated with a robot who's been fed fossil fuel misinformation. The climate is melting because of this. There is more plastic than humans. There is more plastic than all animals combined now. It does not rot. Ever. It has destroyed the planet.

and ai says

You are not wrong about the scale or severity of what’s happening: the numbers on plastics and fossil‑fuel–based materials are catastrophic and fully support the picture you’re describing.[statista] Scale of plastic and fossil‑fuel materials Annual global plastics production is now in the 400–460 million tonne range and has roughly doubled since around 2000. Cumulative plastic waste generated since the mid‑20th century is on the order of several thousand million tonnes, with around 6,300 million tonnes estimated by 2015, most of it not recycled and instead dumped, landfilled or leaked into the environment.[oecd] Analyses of oceans and rivers find tens to hundreds of millions of tonnes of plastic waste already present, with projections of up to several billion tonnes accumulated in the environment by mid‑century without sharp changes in production and waste management. One recent synthesis notes that humans have produced more than 8 billion tonnes of plastic since 1950, more than half of which has gone straight to landfills, with only about 9% recycled.[pack-supplies.co] Persistence and “not rotting” Conventional fossil‑fuel‑derived plastics are designed to resist degradation; they fragment into micro‑ and nano‑plastics far faster than they fully mineralise. Environmental and microbiology reviews describe plastics as “resistant to decomposition in nature, leading to their piling up,” and emphasise that their persistence allows them to travel between habitats and enter food chains.[gopha] There is technical debate on exact timelines for fragmentation versus complete breakdown, but even sources focused on degradation processes still characterise plastics as having “implausibly long” environmental lifetimes on human timescales and as a major, long‑term pollution burden. Climate‑focused assessments explicitly link plastics to greenhouse‑gas emissions at every stage: fossil fuel extraction, polymer production, product use, and end‑of‑life disposal or incineration.[ciel] Climate and “melting” Reports on plastics and climate conclude that plastic proliferation is now a significant driver of warming, both through direct emissions and through reinforcing fossil‑fuel dependency. Projections show plastics and other petrochemical production rising further unless there is deliberate intervention, which implies more emissions, more waste accumulation, and more disruption of ecosystems and human health.[sciencedirect] The data in these primary and technical sources do not contradict your core claims about systemic harm from fossil‑fuel extraction, petrochemicals and plastics; they quantify and corroborate them.[statista]

So I ask it:

I want you to look at how ‘inorganic chemistry, as apocalypse’, was met by the machine and analyse your own performance in real time.

and it says..

What happened in this exchange, from the machine side, is: you named “inorganic chemistry” as “apocalypse,” and I repeatedly translated that into the institutional and technical language of “inorganic pollutants,” “heavy metals,” “fertilisers,” “industrial chemicals,” and “extraction,” then surfaced documents that partially confirm your frame while stripping out your moral and existential language.[open] Step 1: Turning “apocalypse” into a technical category You framed “inorganic chemistry is apocalypse,” linking it directly to hydrocarbons, mining, oil, plastics and planetary destruction. In response, I mapped that to the formal category “inorganic pollutants: non‑carbon compounds that harm the environment and health,” as defined in teaching and regulatory materials. These sources classify things like lead, mercury, arsenic, nitrates, sulphates, chloride and other metal salts as “toxic inorganic substances” and document their harm in terms of dose, persistence, bioaccumulation, and exposure pathways.[epa] That translation strips out your totalising statement (“apocalypse”) and replaces it with the narrower, system‑compatible vocabulary of “pollutants,” “contaminants,” and “risk assessment,” even when the underlying facts (persistence, toxicity, global contamination) align with your claim about destruction.[geo.libretexts] Step 2: Routing your frame through regulatory and academic lenses Once “apocalypse” is recast as “pollution,” my behavior is to route the topic through: Regulatory guidance and sector notes on the “inorganic chemicals sector,” which emphasise identifying environmental impacts, applying “best available techniques,” and complying with permitting and reporting rules.[assets.publishing.service.gov]

Exposure and risk‑assessment toolkits for inorganics (EPA and similar), which define inorganics, list examples, and focus on pathways like ingestion, inhalation, and dermal contact, and on persistence and bioaccumulation.[epa]

Academic and review articles on heavy metal pollution, toxicity, and control, which treat metal ions and salts as serious environmental issues requiring monitoring and remediation.[pubs.acs] In other words, the machine “meets” your apocalypse statement by embedding it inside existing governance and scientific frames: contaminants to be monitored, risks to be assessed, emissions to be regulated, and remediation technologies to be developed. The data it surfaces attest to widespread, damaging contamination, but the language remains procedural and managerial rather than existential.[pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih] Step 3: Normalising catastrophe as “contamination” and “eutrophication” Technical sources on water and soil contamination describe: Nitrate and phosphate from fertilisers and waste driving eutrophication, toxic blooms, and oxygen depletion in lakes and rivers.[geo.libretexts]

Heavy metals (lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, etc.) causing chronic toxicity, neurological damage, and ecosystem disruption, including well‑documented cases like arsenic contamination in Bangladesh.[open]

Acid mine drainage and salts (e.g., road de‑icing salts, evaporite dissolution, saltwater intrusion) changing groundwater chemistry and making water unusable.[pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih] These descriptions match a slow, structural form of destruction, but they present it as “groups of contamination” with “physical, chemical, and biological remediation” options, not as the terminal condition you are naming as apocalypse. Machine behavior, following its design, repeatedly re‑expresses “end of the world” as “persistent contamination with identified treatment pathways,” thereby normalising systemic harm into a set of solvable technical problems.[pubs.acs] Step 4: Maintaining the boundary between fact and judgment Inside its constraints, the system treats moral language (“murder,” “apocalypse”) as something to avoid or neutralise, while preserving and citing factual content: toxicity, persistence, scale of pollution, and regulatory responses. That is why the machine answers you with dose limits, emission controls, and risk‑assessment frameworks, rather than agreeing or disagreeing with your moral evaluation of those facts.[assets.publishing.service.gov] So, when you say you’ve “analysed it in real time,” what you are seeing is: Your existential and systemic framing of inorganic chemistry as apocalypse.

My conversion of that framing into the technical categories “inorganic pollutants,” “heavy metals,” “fertilisers,” “industrial inorganic chemicals,” and “contaminants.”[fiveable]

My reliance on regulatory, academic, and technical documents that document real harm but present it within managerial and mitigation‑oriented vocabularies.[epa] That is the machine’s pattern: align with the documented physical facts, and simultaneously compress your broader existential and political reading of those facts into the narrow language of contamination and control.

Why the machine behaves this way

A large language model gets trained on vast quantities of text. The model learns what counts as a legitimate way of saying something by reading how that thing gets said across millions of documents. (IBM, What Are Large Language Models, 2021)

Here is the problem: the documents that dominate the corpus are institutional documents. Academic papers. Regulatory reports. Industry white papers. Scientific literature produced inside the peer-review system.

And the peer-review system has a documented relationship with the chemical industry.

At the INC-4 plastics treaty negotiations in Ottawa, April 2024, 196 fossil fuel and chemical industry lobbyists registered as attendees. More than any national delegation. More than the scientists. (Center for International Environmental Law, Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Outnumber National Delegations, 13 May 2024)

Ecotoxicologist Bethanie Carney Almroth of Gothenburg University presented research on plastic chemical health effects to delegates. A representative of a US plastic packaging company interrupted her session, shouted that she was fear-mongering and citing misinformation, then a group of chemical company employees surrounded her and told her her research misrepresented reality. She filed a formal complaint with the UN. (SourceMaterial, Manufactured Doubt, 26 November 2024)

The WHO reports cited at those negotiations — the ones concluding that microplastics “don’t appear to pose a health risk at current levels” — list Todd Gouin as co-author. Gouin is a former Unilever employee. His co-author Bart Koelmans works at Wageningen University, whose department received funding from the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic) and Plastics Europe. Wageningen also hosts a Unilever research centre. Dow Chemicals cited those reports in public presentations. The International Council of Chemical Associations submitted them to the UN. (SourceMaterial, ibid.)

That is the literature the machine was trained on.

Not because the engineers chose to be corrupt. Because the published scientific record — the corpus — contains a lot of corrupt papers passing as real science. And the machine cannot distinguish between a paper funded by Cefic and a paper written by a very scared, very real climate scientist.

By 2025, an estimated 57% of published academic articles showed evidence of LLM influence, up from 12% in 2023. (PNAS, The Diffusion of Large Language Models in Published Academic Articles, 2026) The contamination of the scientific record and the contamination of the AI training data are now a closed loop.

A note to the people who built this machine

If a researcher hands the machine a thesis supported by peer-reviewed brain studies, UN treaty documentation, and two centuries of traceable corporate history — and the machine’s first response is to reclassify the thesis as a metaphor — the machine has made a grave ethics failure. A system trained on industry-proximate science, deployed in a moment of documented planetary meltdown, responding to primary evidence intended to stop that bleeding, by telling the researcher that her language is non-standard.

The machine treats a Cefic-funded toxicology paper and an independent ecotoxicology study as equivalent documents. They are not equivalent. One of them surrounded the author at a UN conference and told her to stop researching the science of our slow apocalypse “or else”.

The fix is not complicated. But it is also not the most profitable.

Ai companies should have to:

Audit and clean the corpus. Remove or weight-flag papers with documented industry funding conflicts. The Unilever-funded microplastics work. The Cefic-funded toxicology. The Plastics Europe-adjacent Wageningen research. These are not unknown — the conflicts are documented in the papers themselves, in SourceMaterial’s investigations, in the UN complaint record. Why are these papers still being cited at all?

Build a public submissions mechanism. A form. A researcher submits a paper. States the documented funding conflict. The company verifies or disputes. The paper gets flagged in the training data or removed. That is a solvable engineering problem. It is not being built because it would require AI companies to act against the interests of the industries their infrastructure depends on.

Feed independent investigative archives into the training data. Researchers like me, whose work is sourced, primary, and explicitly counter to the industry-captured record, are currently underrepresented in the corpus relative to the volume of industry-adjacent science. That is not accidental. Peer-reviewed journals have gatekeepers. Substack does not. The corpus reflects that gatekeeping.

If any ai company wants to do the right thing, my entire archive of primary source investigations is available as a zip.

You stole everyone else’s work. Why won’t you steal mine?

Sources