alimcforever

alimcforever

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Sci Westwood's avatar
Sci Westwood
Jul 7

Ai is doing the work of those who removed the concept of life force within science. “ That is the machine’s pattern: align with the documented physical facts, and simultaneously compress your broader existential and political reading of those facts into the narrow language of contamination and control.”

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FelixirOnyx's avatar
FelixirOnyx
Jul 6

Notwithstanding the fact that plastic waste in the oceans and in other places absorb more heat or reflect less light back. Not seen that included in climate science models.

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