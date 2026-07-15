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Sarah Dillon's avatar
Sarah Dillon
Jul 15

J. F. C. I am equal parts disgusted, horrified, livid and also quite nauseous reading all this. You are an incredible journalist. Thank you. Right I'm off to badger some TDs

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Mark Mendel's avatar
Mark Mendel
Jul 16

Also, I have a personal note to add to this story. One of my company's manufacturing facilities was, until recently, in Texas where we were large consumers of natural gas, at a typical weekly cost of between US $25,000 to US $40,000 weekly, depending on the market prices for gas and delivery. Shortly after that horrible week, we were sent a bill for that week of more than US $500,000! I advised the company to instead pay an amount equal to our average weekly bill over the past 12 months. They threatened to sue us, but I wasn't really concerned because of what you observed in the first video--that rather than putting a good share of profits into weather proofing their intrastructure, they just distributed more money to their shareholders. They did sue a lot of people, and a bunch paid large amounts in settlement. When we got a 'you had better settle now or be sued' I sent them a letter explaining what we had done (i.e. paid an average) and that we were ready, willing and able to be sued. They disappeared. Langers.

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