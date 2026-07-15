This is a collection of five video scripts published on TikTok between 13–15 July 2026. The scripts are published verbatim. Primary source citations have been inserted and the full hyperlinked bibliography is at the end.

A NOTE TO THE READER

On 14 July 2026, the original video in this series — Part 4, “PSA to All Irish” — was removed from Instagram by Meta after a copyright complaint was filed by Ben Sodos on behalf of WarnerMedia Direct LLC, processed through Vobile Inc.’s automated enforcement infrastructure. The video contained no Warner Bros. Discovery intellectual property of any kind. A formal legal notice was sent to David Zaslav (CEO) and Hardik Aiyar (CLO) of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. on 15 July 2026. Regulatory complaints have been filed with Coimisiún na Meán and under the Digital Services Act (EU) 2022/2065. The DMCA counter-notification process has been initiated. Part 5 of this series documents that removal in full.

PART 1: KELCY WARREN — ENERGY TRANSFER

“Ali, I need you to research something. There’s an oil tycoon called Kelcy Warren. He has bought in Kilkenny and donated to Trump.”

…the rest of — pause to read this comment.

So this is Kelcy Warren. He is a 70 year old oil tycoon from Texas. He is the Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chairman at Energy Transfer LP. [Source: Energy Transfer LP SEC filings, Form 10-K; FEC records confirm 1,008 individual transactions under the name Kelcy Warren.]

Warren owns all of Energy Transfer’s Class A stock units. He also owns 81.2% interest in LE GP, LLC which is the general partner of Energy Transfer LP. [Source: Energy Transfer LP SEC Form 10-K, annual filing.]

Warren does not just own the largest stake in this energy company. He also controls the entity that controls the partnership.

Over 300 million units of common stock in this company across the six vehicles can all be traced back to Warren himself. At $19.83 Warren holds over $6 billion in common stock units, before you even count the Class A. And the Class A units are all held by Warren himself. So 851,501,729 units of Class A stock. [Source: Energy Transfer LP SEC filings.]

And anytime this company creates any new Class B stock, they are also creating Class A units and handing them deliberately to keep Warren’s voting block above 20%. In A units he holds approximately $17 billion. [Source: Energy Transfer LP SEC filings; Revolving Door Project analysis, April 2026.]

Energy Transfer is not a normal corporation. Legally, it is a Master Limited Partnership (MLP). It has been deliberately structured in a way that lets one person keep control permanently while avoiding the usual legal responsibilities. [Source: Energy Transfer LP partnership agreement, publicly filed with the SEC.]

In a normal company, the directors owe what’s called a fiduciary duty to the shareholders. They have a legal obligation to act in the shareholder’s best interest, not their own. In an MLP the partnership can agree to waive that fiduciary responsibility and Energy Transfer SEC filings admit that they have waived this. [Source: Energy Transfer LP SEC Form 10-K, risk factors section: fiduciary duty waiver disclosed.]

The person who is legally in control, Kelcy Warren, can make decisions that benefit himself, even if they harm investors. In a normal company, shareholders can vote to remove leadership. But to remove the general partner at Energy Transfer, you need a vote of 66⅔% of all outstanding units. He controls enough of the shares that he can block any attempt. [Source: Energy Transfer LP partnership agreement.]

The other weird thing about this company is that whenever Energy Transfer issues new common stock units to raise money, it must simultaneously issue new Class A units to Warren’s general partner vehicle. This is really weird. Normally when a company issues shares, the existing owners lose a small percentage of control unless they buy more shares. Here, anytime that new shares are offered, special new units are also created for Warren. [Source: Energy Transfer LP SEC filings.]

Also at Energy Transfer, it is the general partner who decides everything from acquisitions, disposals, capital expenditure. It is the controlling entity (which is held by Warren) that decides how money is spent, what assets are bought, what profits get distributed. [Source: Energy Transfer LP partnership agreement.]

So the structure of the company is already weird and monopoly shaped. Let’s talk about the “market.” It’s not just the corporate structure that he has a monopoly over. This is infrastructure scale. Energy Transfer has five main lines of business: natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas transportation and storage; crude oil and NGL transportation and terminaling; fuel retail — so gas pumps, they own the Sunoco petrol stations — and gas compression. [Source: Energy Transfer LP investor relations, business segments overview.]

The scale of this is quite astounding. It is a network of networks. It’s all of the pipelines. This is not a competitive market, parallel competing oil networks. Just the one. This is what’s called a natural monopoly. [Source: Energy Transfer LP, annual report; US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pipeline filings.]

Allowing natural monopolies to be privately held has dire social consequences. People die.

Example: When a winter storm hit Texas in February 2021, the Texas state grid failed. 250 people died. Financial losses were over 80 to 130 billion dollars. [Source: Texas State Comptroller report on Winter Storm Uri, February 2021; ERCOT post-event analysis.]

Their stated reason [pipelines] stopped flowing was because “the pipeline infrastructure in Texas had not been weatherized.” It had not been weatherized because weatherizing it would have cost Energy Transfer. Rather than spend the money to weatherize their own pipelines, these cowboys would rather spend buying the regulator. The regulator has been captured in Texas, and there’s no regulatory requirements to keep people alive in winter, so they don’t. [Source: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission investigation into Uri; Texas Public Utility Commission findings; Railroad Commission of Texas.]

While people were dying in their homes, Energy Transfer LP announced it expected to gain $2.4 billion from that winter storm. [Source: Energy Transfer Q1 2021 earnings release and earnings call transcript.]

Bloomberg data showed natural gas sellers in Texas alone made approximately $11 billion during those five days of storm. [Source: Bloomberg, February 2021 reporting on Texas storm energy market.]

Lawsuits were filed against Energy Transfer — multiple — alleging the company had created a fake energy shortage during the storm and then profited from the elevated prices. [Source: Multiple class-action filings in Texas state and federal courts, 2021.]

Look at him. It’s him who is letting people die and charging them as much money as possible. This one individual is responsible for unmeasured amounts of harm.

PART 2: KELCY WARREN — PART TWO: THE TRUMP CONNECTION

In Part 1, I introduced you to Kelsey Warren, and I explained how the oil and gas company that he owns is structured to make sure that he never loses any control and that the company does not operate in a free market. This is what’s called a natural monopoly. Energy Transfer own and operate all of the gas and oil pipelines across the United States.

Natural monopolies are things that our society only needs one of. It would make no sense to have multiple competing gas and oil networks built alongside each other. The country only needs one infrastructure, one set of pipes.

Since 1996, this 70 year old Texas man, through a legally engineered structure, holds non-removable control over monopoly infrastructure that the United States itself has formally acknowledged is a natural monopoly. So he owns most of the shares. It’s almost impossible to remove him. And his company is responsible for the entire gas and oil pipeline infrastructure for the whole United States. [Source: Energy Transfer LP SEC filings; FERC pipeline registry.]

The FEC records 1,008 individual transactions under the name Kelsey Warren. Every single recipient on that list is Republican and/or Trump aligned. There are no exceptions. [Source: Federal Election Commission (FEC) database, searchable at fec.gov, contributor name: Kelcy Warren.]

In just the month of February 2025 alone, Warren personally donated $12.5 million to MAGA, Inc., the Trump super PAC. Then Energy Transfer, his company, donated a further $12.5 million to the Trump super PAC. The Brennan Center confirmed that made Warren and Energy Transfer the biggest individual donors to MAGA, Inc. [Source: FEC filings, February 2025; Brennan Center for Justice, campaign finance analysis; Revolving Door Project profile of Kelcy Warren, April 2026.]

In return for that $25 million, on day one of his second term, Trump signed Executive Order 14154, Unleashing American Energy. This directed all federal agencies to remove regulatory barriers to oil and gas infrastructure, use emergency powers to speed pipeline permits, and give fossil fuels particular attention. [Source: Executive Order 14154, “Unleashing American Energy,” signed 20 January 2025, published Federal Register 29 January 2025; whitehouse.gov.]

In reaction to that, Energy Transfer stock jumped 22% literally before the ink on that executive order was even dry. [Source: NYSE trading data, VTOL ticker, 20 January 2025; financial news reports, January 2025.]

Trump received the first 12.5 million before, and then the other 12.5 million after. That’s not a political donation. That’s a performance bonus.

During the 2020 cycle, he gave 10 million to America First Action and half a million to Trump Victory and half a million to Take Back the House. Why 2020 specifically? Because the Biden campaign was publicly committed to stopping DAPL, the Dakota Access Pipeline. If Biden won and followed through, Energy Transfer faced a loss on its most profitable asset. Donating 10 million to Trump for him is just obvious, straightforward insurance. [Source: FEC records 2020; Dakota Access Pipeline litigation docket; Biden campaign platform, 2020.]

Biden won in 2020 and tried to halt it — stayed open during litigation. And then Trump won again in 2024, and then Warren paid him 25 million. Still open. This is direct quid pro quo, by the way.

This table behind me runs for three pages. Warren’s most sustained individual political investment is into John Cornyn, senior senator from Texas. He sits on the Senate Finance Committee, and he has received more named investment from Warren than any other individual. The Finance Committee controls the tax code, and the tax code determines whether Energy Transfer’s MLP structure can survive any legislative reform. [Source: FEC records; US Senate Finance Committee membership records.]

The Democrats introduced the Clean Energy for America Act, and Cornyn was one of the Republicans who voted to kill it. That Bill would have restructured energy tax credits in a way that was unfavorable to fossil fuels. Warren donated to Cornyn’s campaign in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025. [Source: FEC records, contributor: Kelcy Warren, recipient: John Cornyn, years confirmed.]

Then there’s the whole Rick Perry circuit. Warren gave $6 million to Rick Perry’s Presidential Super PAC in 2015. Then Perry dropped out. Warren got $4.5 million back. Then Perry got a seat on the board at Energy Transfer. Then when Trump was elected, he appointed Perry Secretary of Energy. This is the cabinet position that oversees the federal government’s energy regulation, including the department that manages federal land leasing, so gives out natural gas permits. It manages gas exports and the entire grid infrastructure. When Perry left the White House, he went back to the board at Energy Transfer. [Source: FEC records 2015; Energy Transfer board filings; US Department of Energy, Secretary appointment records; ProPublica Revolving Door tracker.]

This is a shell, not a human with thoughts of their own. A puppet who dances on request. Warren says jump. Perry says how high.

In video one, I told you about the winter storm that knocked out the Texas power grid. 700 people died, while Energy Transfer announced $2.4 billion in additional earnings from just that one quarter, more than three times the previous best quarter ever. [Source: Energy Transfer Q1 2021 earnings call; Texas Department of State Health Services winter storm mortality report.]

Well, less than a month after that best quarter ever earnings call, Warren gave $1 million to Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott was the one with the power to require energy companies weatherize their infrastructure to prevent exactly this kind of failure. He chose not to mandate that. [Source: FEC records, contributor: Kelcy Warren, recipient: Greg Abbott, 2021; Texas Governor’s office statements on weatherization mandates.]

For every $1 that Warren paid to Abbott, he earned $24,000. Let’s say you want to run a local event. You know that if you cram more people in, you’ll earn more profit. So you slip the fire safety guy a tenner and ask him to look the other way. Because you did that, you end up earning an extra $24,000. But then the venue burns down and 700 people die. That’s what Abbott did. He took the equivalent of a tenner to let his own voters die.

From 2002 to 2017, Energy Transfer and its subsidiaries reported 527 hazardous liquid pipeline incidents. That is approximately one oil spill every 11 days. From 2018 to 2025, there were a further 300 oil spills. That is 827 documented spills across 23 years, one every nine days on average. [Source: US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) incident database, publicly searchable; pipeline incident reports filed by Energy Transfer subsidiaries.]

Methane, which is what these pipes leak, is 80 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than CO2. Not two times, not 10 times. 80. The IEA confirmed that oil and gas operations released over 80 million tons of methane in just 2025, with no sign of decline. [Source: International Energy Agency (IEA) Global Methane Tracker 2025.]

Since methane regulations stopped being enforced in March 2025 following Trump’s deregulation orders — which Warren paid $25 million into — nearly $5 billion worth of gas has leaked, ventilated, or flared off into the atmosphere. [Source: IEA methane tracking; EPA regulatory rollback timeline, 2025; Environmental Defense Fund methane tracking.]

The IEA’s own modelling states cutting methane just from oil and gas leaks alone would prevent a 0.1 degree rise in global temperatures. That would be the equivalent to eliminating all CO2 from the world’s entire heavy industry in one stroke. But he doesn’t. Can’t even make sure the pipes aren’t leaking. [Source: IEA, “Methane and Climate Change,” 2025.]

In the next video, I promise I’m going to actually get to the Irish parts of this comment. Despite what some compromised individuals at the IDA might argue, he is not here to invest in Ireland. He is literally running the Texas playbook. He is acquiring Irish public assets under NDA at 4 cents on the euro. He is a colonizer. And I’m going to get into the full detail of his Irish operation in Part Three.

PART 3: KELCY WARREN — BUYING WATERFORD AIRPORT

Original TikTok transcript, verbatim. Primary source citations inserted inline.

This is part three of my videos about Kelsey Warren, an oil tycoon who bought Waterford Airport.

Warren bought Castletown Cox Estate in County Cork. He paid €12.6 million and registered the purchase through a company called Rosebrack Limited. For €12.6 million he got 513 acres of agricultural land, 160 acres of parkland, 25 acres of woodland, 100 acres of broadleaf woods, plus formal gardens and a lake. The property itself is 36,000 square feet across four stories, including a basement. This estate had been listed at 17.5 million euro in 2017. So on top of everything else, he got a good bargain. [Source: Irish Land Registry records; Companies Registration Office (CRO) Ireland, Rosebrack Limited filing; property listing records.]

In January 2026, Kilkenny County Council granted him planning permission for a private whiskey distillery at the estate. That’s really weird because Castletown Cox is a protected structure under Irish planning law. [Source: Kilkenny County Council planning register, January 2026; National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH) record for Castletown Cox.]

This man, who earned $2 billion letting Texans freeze to death, who sued Greenpeace for half a billion dollars, has been granted permission by an Irish council to alter a protected historic structure in order to build his own private whiskey distillery. [Source: Energy Transfer Q1 2021 earnings; Greenpeace v. Energy Transfer LP, SLAPP litigation filings, 2024–2026; Kilkenny County Council planning decision.]

But it gets worse.

The nearest airport to Kelsey Warren’s manor is Waterford Airport. Waterford Airport opened in 1981 with a 1.2 kilometre runway. It is operated by Waterford Regional Airport plc, which is a company owned by a mix of local business people, individuals and the council. [Source: Waterford Regional Airport plc Companies Registration Office filing; Waterford Airport historical records.]

Commercial flights from this airport were discontinued in 2016. Since then it has operated exclusively for pilot training, aerial surveys, the Irish Coastguard and general aviation. [Source: Irish Aviation Authority records; Department of Transport, Transport Infrastructure Ireland.]

This airport has wanted a runway extension for years. They would need to double the size of the runway to be able to handle commercial Boeing jets. An Bord Pleanála granted approval for the extended runway in February 2022. But the Irish state never paid for it. [Source: An Bord Pleanála planning decision reference, February 2022; Department of Transport correspondence on regional airports programme.]

And so the owner of this airport, the local businessman William Bolster — this is William Bolster, the guy who wants Waterford Airport open for commercial planes — in October 2024 had two meetings. The first meeting was with TD James Lawless, who was the Minister of State for Transport. During that meeting, Lawless told Bolster that the government’s support for expanding Waterford Airport was wavering. Lawless compared the Waterford airport business case to “buying a pig in a poke” and suggested that the southeast was already well serviced by transport. [Source: Reported by Waterford News and Star, October/November 2024; Dáil and committee records, Minister Lawless.]

That same month, October 2024, Bolster said he was approached by Kelsey Warren. Warren’s estate is a 40-minute drive from Waterford Airport and about two hours away from Cork Airport. This man determined to get Boeing jets landing in Waterford in 2026. [Source: Waterford News and Star reporting; Waterford Council meeting records.]

So by the following August, a new private company had been incorporated: Waterford Airport Limited. Except he didn’t create that vehicle. Waterford Airport Limited is a company that Warren controls. It was set up to replace Waterford Regional Airport plc entirely. [Source: Companies Registration Office (CRO) Ireland, Waterford Airport Limited, incorporated August 2025.]

Then a non-disclosure agreement was placed on all shareholders and stakeholders. Elected councillors were required to vote on this deal without being told the identity of the investor. [Source: Waterford City and County Council meeting minutes, October 2025; reporting by Waterford News and Star and RTÉ News.]

The company was set up in August. The identity of the investor was kept away from the public through October, November and December. In October 2025, Waterford City and County Council voted by majority to approve the deal. [Source: Waterford City and County Council official vote record, October 2025.]

The council’s 84-hectare landholding at the airport was independently valued at €2.295 million by Avison Young Estate Agents. It was sold to Warren for €50,000. That is 2.2% of its independently assessed market value. [Source: Avison Young independent valuation report, cited in council minutes and Waterford News and Star reporting, March 2026; council vote records.]

The council then forgave a €670,000 loan that it had previously given to the airport. The council then waived its own shareholding in the Waterford Regional Airport. Anti-embarrassment clauses were then attached: the land cannot be sold or its use changed until development works are completed. [Source: Waterford City and County Council meeting records; council executive reports, October 2025.]

Then shareholders of the Waterford Regional Airport plc — largely made up of local business people and individuals — voted at an extraordinary general meeting to relinquish their shares without receiving any money so that the deal could proceed. [Source: Waterford Regional Airport plc EGM records, 2025; reporting by Waterford News and Star.]

So nobody received anything.

Contracts were officially signed in March 2026. [Source: Waterford News and Star, 8 March 2026: “Contracts between Waterford Airport and US oil billionaire Kelcy Warren officially signed.”]

Warren also obtained foreign direct investment approval from the Department of Enterprise three weeks before signing. [Source: Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, FDI approval records, February 2026.]

In February 2026, Minister of State John Cummins publicly confirmed that once Warren’s airport begins taking jets and scheduled passenger services, it will become eligible for operational and capital funding from the Irish Government. [Source: Minister of State John Cummins, Dáil/Seanad statement, February 2026; RTÉ News reporting.]

So Warren privately acquired an airport using public land, sold at a 98% discount, builds the runway with his own €30 million, and then becomes eligible to claim back his future expenses as a capital investor. Meanwhile, any profits generated by the Waterford Airport are Warren’s to keep, taxed at 12.5%. [Source: Irish corporation tax rate, Revenue Commissioners; Department of Transport regional airports capital framework.]

Warren’s company is also eligible for IDA employment grants that will cover up to 10% of the salaries for the jobs he creates and up to 50% of the training costs. [Source: IDA Ireland grant structure for qualifying companies; Department of Enterprise Enterprise Ireland/IDA frameworks.]

So the airport that the Irish government said that we didn’t need — well, we’re getting it anyway. And you’re going to foot the bill for all of the training, while a private American oil baron takes the profits.

[On the council’s decision:] Kelsey Warren now owns the Irish Coast Guard’s base infrastructure, the buildings, the airfield and 84 hectares of Irish land for 50 grand. A one-bedroom flat in Dublin will cost you half a million. But you’ll sell this fucker an airport for 50 grand.

The government said it could not afford to invest in Waterford Airport. All Waterford Airport wanted was to make its runway big enough that it could land Boeing jets. Six weeks after Warren was identified as the investor in this airport, the government announced its regional airports programme for 2026 to 2030. Shannon got €2 million, Knock got €3 million, Kerry got €3 million, and Donegal got not quite a million. [Source: Department of Transport, Regional Airports Programme 2026–2030, published April 2026.]

The government said it could not afford to invest in Waterford Airport. All Waterford Airport wanted was to make its runway big enough that it could land Boeing jets.

This is the colonial playbook. Step one: manufacture scarcity.

The state always had money and the state is still funding this airport. Except now Waterford has lost 200 acres of public land. And the Irish state will now spend — in grants, in forgiven debt, in land transfers, in tax subsidies and in operational supports to a billionaire over the next 10 years — more than it would have just paid to upgrade the airport. [Source: Waterford Council executive financial analysis; regional airports programme costings; IDA grant framework.]

The Department of Transport did not just save Irish taxpayers 30 million euros. It transferred 30 million worth of public money from a publicly owned asset into the subsidy structure of a privately owned one. And the community cheered that at a sod-turning.

Kelsey Warren controls 130,000 miles of gas and oil pipelines across the USA. His infrastructure leaks methane, 80 times more potent than CO2. Instead of fixing the leaks, he paid $25 million to the Trump administration to remove methane regulations. [Source: Energy Transfer LP annual report; IEA Global Methane Tracker 2025; FEC records; Executive Order 14154, 20 January 2025.]

Now he is building a runway that will increase aviation traffic in and out of Waterford County. Ireland has legally binding carbon targets. The state that had no money for this airport will also have to account for the extra emissions that it generates, while the man who emits is only paying 12.5% tax on the profit. [Source: Climate Action Plan 2024, Ireland; Irish carbon budget framework.]

Colonialism is alive and well and has never left Ireland.

PART 4: PSA TO ALL IRISH — YOU ARE NOT KNOWING ENOUGH

This video is for Irish people and it’s really important, so I would appreciate your attention. It is technically a Part 4 of my Kelcy Warren series, but this is the only part that matters.

The Irish Coast Guard search and rescue base is at Waterford Airport. We have four of these. One is in Shannon, one is in Sligo, one is in Dublin, one is in Waterford. They operate 24/7, saving your life if you get lost at sea. Quite important for sea-swimming Irish people. [Source: Irish Coast Guard, official base locations, gov.ie.]

Kelcy Warren now owns the land and the airport infrastructure the Coast Guard base sits on. The Coast Guard operates under arrangements with the airport operator, which is now Waterford Airport Limited, Warren’s company. [Source: CRO filing, Waterford Airport Limited; Department of Transport, Coast Guard aviation service documentation.]

Now, in April 2026, the same month that construction began on the new runway, Seán Canney, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, officially launched the new Irish Coast Guard aviation service at Waterford Airport. This is a ten-year contract valued at €816 million, and it was awarded to a company called Bristow Ireland Limited. [Source: Department of Transport press release, 28 April 2026: “Minister Canney Confirms Agreement on Irish Coast Guard Aviation Transition”; gov.ie.]

So the Irish state refused to fund a runway extension for a publicly owned airport, allowed a Texan billionaire to acquire that airport — selling him €2.295 million worth of Irish land for €50,000 — and then signed an €816 million, 10-year contract for emergency services operating with a company that has connections to Kelcy Warren. [Source: Avison Young valuation report; Waterford Council vote records, October 2025; Department of Transport, Bristow contract, August 2023.]

Bristow Ireland Limited is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of Bristow Group Inc., based in Houston, Texas. Bristow Group Inc. is a Houston, Texas helicopter transport service. Bristow is primarily an oil and gas services company. It exists to move personnel offshore to energy installations. [Source: Bristow Group Inc., NYSE: VTOL, company profile and SEC filings; Bristow Ireland Limited, CRO filing.]

And its largest institutional shareholder is BlackRock, which is also one of Energy Transfer’s largest institutional shareholders. [Source: Bristow Group Inc. SEC 13F filings, institutional shareholders; Energy Transfer LP SEC 13F institutional ownership filings — both list BlackRock as top institutional holder.]

The Irish state is now paying a gas and oil aviation company nearly a billion over 10 years to operate at an airport owned by a gas and oil billionaire. Both are Houston-based. Both are institutionally held by the same asset managers. Both are now structurally embedded in Irish public infrastructure. [Source: Bristow Group Inc. headquarters: Houston, Texas; Energy Transfer LP headquarters: Dallas, Texas; BlackRock institutional ownership confirmed in SEC 13F filings for both entities.]

It gets worse.

In June 2026, the same month that Waterford Airport was doing this — Bristow announced a $105 million acquisition of Berry Aviation, another Texas-based company. [Source: Bristow Group Inc. press release, 22 June 2026; SEC 8-K filing, 25 June 2026.]

Berry Aviation’s stated capabilities include: intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations; special mission aviation for the US Army, the US Air Force and the US Special Operations Command; fixed-wing services for government and defence clients. [Source: Berry Aviation official capabilities statement; US Naval Technology reporting on Berry Aviation MARSOC A-ISR contract, January 2023; Acorn Capital Management press release on SOCOM contract, July 2023; Military Embedded Systems, Berry Aviation SOCOM drone contract.]

Bristow’s own CEO stated the three growth drivers for shaping Bristow’s future revenue are: increased defence spending; the prioritisation of energy security; and the electrification of transport. [Source: Bristow Group Inc. investor relations presentations; CEO statements in acquisition press release, 22 June 2026.]

In 2016, Bristow invested $4.2 million in Sky Futures, described as the leading provider of drone inspection data services for the oil and gas industry. [Source: Bristow Group Inc. press release and SEC filing, Sky Futures investment, 2016.]

Why? Why these vendors?

Well, the Irish state’s own Department of Climate, Energy and Environment confirms Ireland holds: zinc, lead, gold and platinum group metals, rare earth elements, lithium, tantalum, tungsten, tin, nickel, and chromite deposits. [Source: Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, Ireland’s Critical Raw Materials assessment; Geological Survey of Ireland (GSI) minerals inventory.]

County Waterford specifically sits on what’s called the Copper Coast, named for its copper ore deposits. The Geological Survey of Ireland records at least 36 different minerals from the Waterford Copper Coast mines at Knockmahon and Tankardstown alone. [Source: Copper Coast UNESCO Global Geopark, Tankardstown site entry: “There are at least 36 different minerals recorded from Waterford Copper Coast mines”; Geological Survey of Ireland heritage site records.]

The cliffs of west Bunmahon in County Waterford were mined for lead, silver and copper and were described historically as “the most important mining district in Ireland.” [Source: Geological Survey of Ireland; Copper Coast Geopark historical records; Waterford County Council Geological Heritage Sites document.]

And in April 2025, four months before Warren’s Waterford Airport Limited was incorporated, Trump signed Executive Order “Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources.” [Source: Executive Order 14285, “Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources,” signed 24 April 2025, White House, whitehouse.gov.]

This explicitly states that it wants to:

“accelerate seabed mineral exploration in foreign national jurisdictions through collaboration with partner nations” [ Source: EO 14285, Section 3(c), White House, 24 April 2025. ]

“identify private sector opportunities for exploration, mining and monitoring of seabed minerals within the national jurisdiction of partner nations” [ Source: EO 14285, Section 3(a)(ii), White House, 24 April 2025. ]

“engage with allies to support US companies extracting minerals from their territories” [ Source: EO 14285, Section 3(c)(i), White House, 24 April 2025. ]

“create a prioritised list of partner countries” [Source: EO 14285, Section 3(c)(i), White House, 24 April 2025.]

Ireland is top of that list. US partner nation. It has mineral deposits. It has the coastline. And it now has a US billionaire.

The same billionaire that paid $25 million to the Trump administration to stop methane regulation has just bought 200 acres of land and airport infrastructure in Waterford. He is extending the runway to make it capable of carrying large cargo aircraft. [Source: FEC records, Warren donations February 2025; EO 14154, 20 January 2025; Waterford Airport Limited CRO filing; Waterford City and County Council approval, October 2025; Department of Transport runway extension approval.]

The people of Waterford got excited because they thought they were getting an innovation hub.

You’re getting scalped for critical minerals to fuel the American war machine.

Based on the Geological Survey of Ireland, Waterford is one of the wealthiest counties in the country in terms of mineral deposits. And you just handed that over to an American oil baron in exchange for cheap flights to Spain.

And I can hear Michael O’Leary in the back of my head: “you’re still not getting cheap flights to Spain because no carrier is going to use that airport.”

PART 5: ON 14 JULY 2026, META REMOVED MY VIDEO

I spent hours yesterday making public interest journalism. It was a script that I wrote off information that is publicly available. It’s my face. It’s all factual. I have primary sources for everything, and I did not use any copyrighted material except my own, because my brand is copyrighted. My videos are copyrighted to me. [Source: 17 U.S.C. § 102 — copyright subsists in original works of authorship from the moment of fixation.]

So I thought it was really strange when I woke up this morning and Instagram had removed that video on the grounds of someone else’s copyright. That’s me. That is my face. This is a script that I wrote. It is public interest journalism about corruption in my country. Neocolonial sale of public assets to a Texan billionaire.

Well, it was reported by Ben Sodos on behalf of Warner Media for copyright infringement. So Meta have removed this video of me — this public interest journalism where it’s my fucking face and my brand, my copyright — they’ve removed it completely because Warner Media complains. [Source: Meta copyright removal notification, received by the journalist, 15 July 2026, identifying complainant as Ben Sodos acting on behalf of WarnerMedia Direct LLC.]

So I sent an email back to the email that Meta gave me and the CEO at Warner, because this is a fraudulent copyright complaint about public interest journalism that exposes corruption.

I am writing to formally notify you that a copyright complaint filed on your behalf against my Instagram post is without legal basis, and I’m putting you on notice — I intend to pursue all available remedies.

On July 14th, Meta removed a post from my Instagram account on the basis of a copyright complaint filed by a Warner Media representative identified in Meta’s notification as Ben Sodos.

The removed post consisted entirely of: my original video recording, filmed by me, featuring my own face and voice; my originally written script, researched and authored by me independently; my original on-screen text overlays of “neocolonialism,” “Waterford’s rare earth minerals,” my own words; my original caption of significant public interest — the Irish public infrastructure.

This video had 51,400 views and 5,867 likes at the time of removal, representing direct loss of reach and audience for my journalism. [Source: Instagram analytics at time of removal, documented by the journalist.]

Under 17 USC section 102, copyright protects original works of authorship fixed in a tangible medium. I am the sole author and copyright holder of this video. It was created by me. It features only me. And every element contained — visual, text, and spoken — is all my original work. [Source: 17 U.S.C. § 102(a).]

Your organisation holds no intellectual property rights over my face, my likeness, my spoken words, my written script, my research into matters on the Irish public record, my on-screen text, my graphic overlays, my commentary on publicly available government contracts or corporate structures. There is no Warner Brothers Discovery, Warner Media or affiliated intellectual property present in any frame of any of my videos. There is no copyrighted music used. There is no footage, no copyrighted text, no logos, no samples, nothing.

That video that was removed is public interest journalism. It reported, using verified public record, the following:

The sale of Waterford Airport and the surrounding land — including the Irish Coast Guard base infrastructure — to Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer LP, a Texas-based oil and gas company [ Source: Waterford News and Star, 8 March 2026; CRO filing, Waterford Airport Limited; council records. ]

An €816 million, 10-year state contract awarded to Bristow Ireland Limited for the Irish Coast Guard aviation services operating at the airport [ Source: Department of Transport press release, 28 April 2026. ]

The corporate structure of Bristow Group Inc., a Houston-based gas and oil aviation company whose largest institutional shareholder is BlackRock [ Source: Bristow Group Inc. SEC 13F institutional ownership filings. ]

Bristow’s own July 2026 $105 million acquisition of Berry Aviation, a company with explicit US Army, US Air Force and US Special Operations Command contracts [ Source: Bristow Group Inc. SEC 8-K, 25 June 2026; Berry Aviation MARSOC and SOCOM contract records. ]

Trump’s 2025 executive order on offshore critical minerals extraction in partner jurisdictions [ Source: EO 14285, 24 April 2025, whitehouse.gov. ]

The mineral wealth of County Waterford as documented by the Geological Survey of Ireland [ Source: GSI mineral inventory; Copper Coast Geopark records. ]

Kelcy Warren’s $25 million payment to the Trump administration [Source: FEC records, February 2025; Brennan Center campaign finance analysis.]

Every claim in the video is sourced. Nothing is defamatory. Nothing is false. And nothing is owned by Warner Brothers.

The video was posted on July 13th and reached 51,000 views in approximately 20 hours. The post tagged members of the Oireachtas, including sitting TDs and the Taoiseach. It is my understanding and belief that the video was actively being watched by members of the Oireachtas at the time of the removal. The takedown occurred after the video had reached political visibility, before it could be seen by a wider public audience. [Source: Instagram post metadata; Oireachtas tags documented in original post.]

Under Section 512 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, any person who knowingly materially misrepresents that material is infringing is liable for damages, including costs and attorneys’ fees incurred by the alleged infringer. [Source: 17 U.S.C. § 512(f).]

Also under EU Directive 2019/790, Article 17, and its Irish implementation, and the European Convention on Human Rights, Article 10, Freedom of Expression — using copyright enforcement mechanisms to suppress journalism on matters of public interest constitutes an unlawful interference with press freedom. [Source: Directive (EU) 2019/790 of the European Parliament and of the Council, 17 April 2019; ECHR Article 10; European Court of Human Rights jurisprudence on press freedom.]

I am an independent journalist. This is my journalism. This is my copyright. This is my income. The removal caused me direct financial and reputational harm. The use of copyright machinery to suppress journalism about matters of public record — the conduct of a named individual in acquiring Irish public infrastructure, and the use of Irish public funds in a contract connecting to that individual — is not a legitimate exercise of copyright law. It is censorship being laundered through Meta’s legal mechanisms.

And so if I don’t receive a response from them in seven days, I’m going to:

File a formal counter-notification with Meta

Submit a formal complaint to the Irish Press Council and the Office of Press Ombudsman

Submit a formal complaint to Coimisiún na Meán

Submit a complaint under GDPR Article 77

Seek further legal advice on damages

Because this is just what I’ve been able to spring up myself. It’s not even 7:00am yet. I woke up this morning and found out this had been removed. And this is what I’ve done before 7am.

So, Warner — if you want to see what I can do. Litigating in person. Fucking bring it on.

PART SIX: MORE ON NEOCOLONIAL IRELAND

Waterford Airport is the only regional airport in the southeast of Ireland. The southeast of Ireland has faced chronic underinvestment. There are poor roads and virtually no rail. And like every county outside the Pale, it has a long memory of being deprioritised by Dublin. The people of Waterford were sold a story of a new airport and a new innovation hub. But Waterford’s problems were neither created by nor are solved by a new airport runway that can take jumbo jet cargo planes. The people of Waterford deserved investment from the central government. How they wanted to spend that is not for me to judge. I’m from Kildare. Whether they wanted electric trains or a new runway, the point is the government should have just paid for it. We pay a lot of [__] tax in Ireland.

This entire neocolonial operation only works if the Irish don’t understand what’s happening to them. My video was removed yesterday because the moment that this becomes a named sui iuris level story with a paper trail, then it becomes a live political issue about Ireland’s neutrality. If constituents start hassling their TDs with my evidence, it becomes something that the TDs can no longer ignore. The Dáil has to respond. The EU is forced to respond because a member state’s natural resources are being quietly orientated away towards a non-EU military power’s supply chains without democratic consent. That is an EU sovereignty question. It’s not really up to the people of Waterford.

What my research has so far established is that Warner-adjacent board members — remember John Malone from the Powerscourt fiasco of last week — is Chair Emeritus at Warner, the company that claimed copyright over my face to get this political content removed. This story involves Irish mineral assets, the scalping of our copper cliffs, US war-linked capital, and an Irish Coast Guard contract handed to a Houston-based military operator. Then a well-connected US media conglomerate censors the journalism.

So now it’s not a corruption story anymore. I have just produced four letters. The first one is a complaint to Coimisiún na Meán. It’s very long. The second one is a complaint under the Digital Services Act to the EU Commission. It’s also very long. The third one has gone to the Ombudsman, the Press Ombudsman in Ireland. And the fourth is a DMCA counter-notification for Meta. I have yet to call my solicitor, but you can be damn sure I will do that today. I spent three years working in contract law in one of the biggest law firms on the planet. They don’t represent me and I don’t speak for them. These are my views and they don’t like me. But I [__] learned a thing or two and I have some contacts.

Irish people need to understand that we were colonised in 1600 for the exact same reason that Warren is buying this airport. Ireland sits on top of one of Europe’s most significant untapped critical mineral reserves. So, why would a Texas oil baron buy the Coast Guard infrastructure? And why would the Irish government then release the operation of the Coast Guard to not an ambulance company, not a helicopter company, but an oil and gas services company? Why would you do that if you weren’t going to start looking for critical minerals off the coast of Waterford? No real, no real understanding of what else would spur all of this. There’s no other motivator that I can think of.

The UK and the USA signed a Critical Minerals Memorandum of Understanding on 4 February 2026, specifically committing to joint identification of critical minerals and rare earth projects of interest, and financing projects located in each country for the delivery of US and UK buyers.[^1] Ireland is not party to that memorandum of understanding because Ireland is a neutral country. The Americans and the UK government see that as a structural obstacle that they need to get around to secure the critical minerals that their security framework requires.

Ireland’s strategic position extends beyond minerals to subsea infrastructure. A 2024 peer-reviewed paper published in European Security documents that Ireland occupies a uniquely critical position for transatlantic telecommunications cables between the US, the UK, and Europe, and that its maritime security capacity is conspicuously underdeveloped relative to that strategic importance.[^2]

The Coast Guard apparatus has now been handed over to a Houston-based gas and oil helicopter company whose capacity is not limited to search and rescue. CHC Ireland held the Coast Guard contract since 2012. They lost the tender to Bristow in May 2023, when Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan accepted the recommendation to offer the contract to Bristow Ireland Limited.[^3] The new ten-year contract was subsequently signed by the Department of Transport.[^4]

CHC immediately filed a High Court challenge alleging specific named flaws in the procurement process.[^5] As heard in the High Court in July 2023, the allegations included:[^6]

The Minister provided Bristow with confidential CHC information, specifically described as “alternative training data,” in breach of procurement regulations.[^7]

The evaluation of final tenders was deficient and unlawful.

The Minister wrongly took account of political influence in awarding the contract to Bristow — and the evidence cited for this is a statement made by Senator Gerard Craughwell.

That third point should stop you cold. A sitting senator made a statement to the Seanad that was subsequently cited as evidence of political interference in an €816 million procurement deal.[^8] This is on the Oireachtas record.

A high-profile group — which includes hotelier John Fitzpatrick, former Aran Islands GP Marion Broderick, and several other Irish public figures — flagged serious concerns in a letter to the Minister for Transport, alleging contract breaches, questioning procurement transparency, and citing ongoing capability shortfalls during the transition to Bristow.[^9] Bristow, despite lacking key aviation authority approvals, was €60 million more expensive than its rival.[^8] The Leonardo AW189 helicopters brought in less search-and-rescue capacity. So the government awarded a €60 million more expensive contract to a company that did not have the required approvals, was not operating the correct aircraft, and was citing political influence. Then the journalism reporting on who owns the airport and whose aircraft operates gets taken down by a US media corporation with connections to the same [__] cronies.

What Craughwell said exactly, in the Seanad on 31 May 2023, is: “The Department of Transport has set out its preferred tender for the search and rescue contract and that is Bristow Ireland, which I congratulate on the job. I am not one bit sorry to see that CHC has not gotten over the line. From our point of view, this House and Committee did much work that influenced the way this contract went. It was a good day for Ireland that we did what we did.”[^10]

Craughwell is not just commenting on the outcome. He’s claiming credit for it. He’s admitting that the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport and Communications actively worked to shape which company would win this contract and that he’s proud of that. That’s not how public procurement is supposed to work. EU procurement law is explicit: the evaluation process must be independent, insulated from political influence, and based on published criteria.

PART SEVEN: THE 17 REE MINERALS IN WATERFORD

This is to the internet geologists who are now spamming the comments of the video that I made about Ireland’s gravest national security threat in 100 years. I am now receiving comments on the re-uploaded version of that video that are trying to dispute whether Waterford has critical minerals and whether they’re valuable.

This is a tactic of deliberate misdirection. The claim that there’s nothing to mine because it was all used up in the 1800s collapses under its own ignorance. In the 19th century, Copper Coast mines were worked primarily for copper. They were extracting copper, lead, and silver. They were not mining lithium, rare earth minerals, platinum, tantalum, tungsten, tin, nickel, chromite, cobalt, or any of the other critical minerals. These minerals were not identified as economically valuable in the 1800s. They weren’t used up. They were never extracted in the first place.

The Geological Survey of Ireland has been conducting modern airborne and stream sediment surveys across the country. These surveys use cutting-edge analytical methods that didn’t exist in the 1800s. What they have found includes:[^11]

Platinum identified in stream sediments for the first time in Leinster

High gold values in County Waterford, in the Dungarvan to Stradbally area, locally known as the Gold Coast

Previously unknown deposits of precious metals and critical raw materials

Geological data confirming Ireland is largely under-explored for a variety of precious metals and critical raw materials

The GSI’s County Geological Site Report for the Waterford Copper Coast directly invalidates the claim that the ground contains nothing but used-up copper. It records that at least 36 different minerals are present in the Waterford Copper Coast complexities, and the official GSI inventory explicitly includes cobalt arsenides and arsenopyrite.[^12] Cobalt is formally designated on the European Union’s Critical Raw Materials list.[^13]

If there was nothing left to mine, then why is the Irish state currently spending public money on a targeted exploration campaign? On 27 February 2025, Geological Survey Ireland issued an official explanatory note on critical raw materials and rare earth minerals, explicitly outlining Ireland’s legal obligations under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.[^14] The GSI also has an active funded research project specifically to “characterise Waterford copper mineralisation employing cutting-edge field and geochemical analytical methods.”[^15]

The EU Critical Raw Materials Act — which entered into force on 23 May 2024 — explicitly demands that by 2030, EU member states must extract at least 10% of the EU’s annual consumption of strategic raw materials domestically.[^16] China has blocked all exports of antimony, gallium, and germanium to the US and the EU as of December 2024.[^17] Instead of reflecting on the aggressive behaviour that prompted that, the response is to mandate the extraction of other countries’ resources.

The lithogeochemistry of rocks from the southeast of Ireland survey explicitly includes Waterford for lithium; chalcopyrite (copper ore used in EVs); sphalerite (zinc ore used in batteries and alloys); galena (lead ore used in batteries); bornite (copper ore); tennantite (copper-arsenic ore); and tetrahedrite (copper-antimony ore).[^12]

Considering that the United States war machine requires antimony as a base ingredient — the US meets roughly 85% of its antimony consumption through imports and antimony stockpile reserves in the National Defense Stockpile stood at a scant 90.3 metric tonnes as of September 2022[^17] — any geological survey in any country that has any antimony ore at all is not buying the local airport because it cares about regional development.

The GSI survey has also identified cobalt arsenides (critical for batteries), barite (an industrial mineral), malachite and azurite (both copper carbonates), platinum previously unknown in the region, and gold in the Waterford streams.[^12]

The commenters trying to convince you that there’s nothing to mine are ignoring Trump’s executive order explicitly targeting partner nations for critical minerals; the EU Critical Raw Materials Act requiring member states to open new mines; and the Geological Survey of Ireland actively conducting surveys right now.[^14][^16] They’re ignoring the fact that County Waterford is known as the Copper Coast and the regional geological survey describes it as the most important mining district. If the British Empire considered this one of the most important mining districts in their empire in the 1800s with primitive technology, why do you think modern surveys are coming up empty-handed?

The question to ask is not whether there is or is not something to be mined in Waterford — the geological surveys confirm that yes, there is.[^12][^11] The question that you need to keep asking yourself, the people in the comments, your TDs, and the Dáil is: why are people trying so hard to convince the public that there’s nothing to see here? Because they are trying to remove these videos and convince you that those cliffs are worthless. They’re not worthless to the Texas oil billionaire who just bought an airport on top of one of the most mineral-rich coastlines in the world.

PART EIGHT: REGULATORY COMPLAINTS

This is my last video about Waterford for the Irish for today. I would like the people who removed my video to understand that I have a production schedule and you are not included on it for today. I was supposed to be doing my research about Argentina today. Had you not removed that video, it had already peaked and was leveling off — sitting after 24 hours at about 50,000 views — and I was moving on to cover World Cup content. Because you removed it, I re-uploaded it and it has outperformed the first video. There is also now a second video that explains to the public who removed it and hands me a launchpad for litigation and regulatory complaints in an environment where those regulators are looking for cases exactly like this to prosecute for exactly this reason. So now there are two videos going viral and instead of being an internet-contained conspiracy, it has become an EU sovereignty question and a digital rights campaign opportunity.

This here with the Ireland flag is the re-uploaded video. I am asking anybody who sees this to go over to Instagram and repost this, like it, share it, engage with it, comment, download, do anything. Mostly out of spite and pettiness — because if I can get this re-upload above the original 50,000, I just prove a point to myself. It would make me really happy if the re-upload could outperform the original. I think it’s deserved when someone manipulates in public-interest journalism. You can send them a very loud message and help me with any potential future litigations simply by liking and sharing this video with this Ireland flag today.

This video, this video, this video and this video — all of them are 10 minutes long, stacked with primary sources dismantling a lot of the American rhetoric, the investment rhetoric. I want it to be really, really clear to everyone in that crony network: these were not in the production schedule. Your attempts to interfere with my journalism produced 40 minutes of extra content on this topic. I’m now writing that up as a Substack. Again, this was not part of the production schedule and I am still going to get two videos released about Argentina today.

I document extensively and preserve everything on hard drives and I love litigation. I’m ready. Give me it. Come on, Warner. Barbara Streisand me. Let this morning tell you how that’s going to go. I am not just a TikToker who does not understand the law or can be easily silenced. I am an Irish Republican woman, a member of Sinn Féin. I am a researcher who wrote their master’s degree on war propaganda on the American intelligence play. I’ve been inside your structures. I was a key person on multiple large, complex corporate mergers, acquisitions, and pension wind-up programmes where I was held in good esteem and learned a lot from a lot of very highly placed people, including within your own organisations. BlackRock. Fidelity.

If you try to censor me, I shout louder and I get more decentralised and I get more aggressive with it. If you try to hit me with lawsuits, I will litigate in person and I will win. If you try to physically harm me, you don’t harm an independent creator. You poke a network known for its violence, known for its organised violence, known for its hatred of imperial and colonial oppression. The video that you tried to remove this morning unlawfully is now at double the amount of views and produced four more videos. Apply that to any further action that you think you might want to take against me and consider whether you are prepared to face the consequences of mobilising not just an Irish army but a generational one.

I am not afraid of this crony boy network. I am afraid of their stupidity and their short-willed ignorance. I am afraid of what the numbers say and what these smart men should know: that if they do not stop behaving like absolute cretins, we are facing oceanic sepsis at a global scale within five years. This is unnecessary and irrelevant harm against humanity. I’m just the messenger. I don’t will it, but I’m ready to deliver for it. It is not too late to repent. But if you do not, then be informed that it is not Iran you are at war with.

Bibliography

SECTION A: LEGISLATION AND EXECUTIVE ORDERS (Primary Legislation)

United States, Executive Order 14154, ‘Unleashing American Energy’, The White House, 20 January 2025, https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/unleashing-american-energy/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

United States, Executive Order 14154, ‘Unleashing American Energy’, Federal Register / GovInfo, 29 January 2025, https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/DCPD-202500121, [accessed 15 July 2026].

United States, Executive Order 14285, ‘Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources’, The White House, 24 April 2025, https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/unleashing-americas-offshore-critical-minerals-and-resources/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

United States Congress, Digital Millennium Copyright Act, 17 U.S.C. § 102, § 512, 1998, https://www.copyright.gov/legislation/dmca.pdf, [accessed 15 July 2026].

European Parliament and Council of the European Union, Directive (EU) 2019/790 on Copyright and Related Rights in the Digital Single Market, 17 April 2019, https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX:32019L0790, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Council of Europe, European Convention on Human Rights, Article 10: Freedom of Expression, 1950, as amended, https://www.echr.coe.int/documents/d/echr/convention_ENG, [accessed 15 July 2026].

European Parliament and Council of the European Union, Regulation (EU) 2022/2065 on a Single Market for Digital Services (Digital Services Act), 19 October 2022, https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX:32022R2065, [accessed 15 July 2026].

European Parliament and Council of the European Union, Regulation (EU) 2024/1252 establishing a framework to ensure a secure and sustainable supply of critical raw materials (Critical Raw Materials Act), 2024, https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX:32024R1252, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SECTION B: US GOVERNMENT FILINGS AND REGULATORY RECORDS

Federal Election Commission

Federal Election Commission, Contributor Search: Kelcy Warren, FEC Database, https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/?contributor_name=kelcy+warren, [accessed 15 July 2026]. [1,008 individual transactions recorded.]

Federal Election Commission, Contributor Search: Energy Transfer, FEC Database, https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/?contributor_name=energy+transfer, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Federal Election Commission, Committee: MAGA Inc. (Make America Great Again Inc.), FEC Database, https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00770941/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SEC Filings — Energy Transfer LP

Energy Transfer LP, Annual Report (Form 10-K), US Securities and Exchange Commission EDGAR, most recent filing, https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0001276187&type=10-K&dateb=&owner=include&count=40, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Energy Transfer LP, Partnership Agreement (as amended), filed with SEC EDGAR, https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0001276187&type=DEF+14A&dateb=&owner=include&count=40, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Energy Transfer LP, Institutional Ownership (Form 13F filings), SEC EDGAR, https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0001276187&type=13F&dateb=&owner=include&count=40, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SEC Filings — Bristow Group Inc.

Bristow Group Inc., 8-K: Material Event — Berry Aviation Acquisition, SEC EDGAR, 25 June 2026, https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/VTOL/8-k-bristow-group-inc-reports-material-event-084afe2cb2c4.html, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Bristow Group Inc., Press Release: Bristow Group to Acquire Berry Aviation, SEC EDGAR Exhibit 99.1, 22 June 2026, https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1525221/000152522126000091/ex991bristowtransactionpre.htm, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Bristow Group Inc., Institutional Ownership (Form 13F filings), SEC EDGAR, https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0001525221&type=13F, [accessed 15 July 2026].

US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration

US Department of Transportation, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Incident Reports Database (Hazardous Liquid), https://www.phmsa.dot.gov/data-and-statistics/pipeline/pipeline-incident-flagged-files, [accessed 15 July 2026]. [Energy Transfer subsidiaries: 527 incidents 2002–2017; 300 further incidents 2018–2025.]

US Department of Energy

US Department of the Interior, Secretary’s Order 3418, ‘Unleashing American Energy’, implementing EO 14154, 3 February 2025, https://www.doi.gov/sites/default/files/document_secretarys_orders/so-3418-signed.pdf, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SECTION C: IRISH GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC BODY RECORDS

Department of Transport — Bristow / Coast Guard Contract

Department of Transport, Ireland, Press Release: Minister Canney Confirms Agreement on Irish Coast Guard Aviation Transition, gov.ie, 28 April 2026, https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/, [accessed 15 July 2026]. [Direct URL to be confirmed at gov.ie press release archive.]

Department of Transport, Ireland, Irish Coast Guard Aviation Services, gov.ie, https://www.gov.ie/en/organisation-information/7e2e3-irish-coast-guard/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Waterford City and County Council

Waterford City and County Council, Press Release: Waterford City and County Council Approves Major Investment Proposal for Waterford Airport, 19 October 2025, https://waterfordcouncil.ie/waterford-city-and-county-council-approves-major-investment-proposal-for-waterford-airport/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Waterford City and County Council, Geological Heritage Sites (Document A14), https://waterfordcouncil.ie/app/uploads/2023/09/A14.pdf, [accessed 15 July 2026].

An Bord Pleanála

An Bord Pleanála, Planning Decision: Waterford Airport Runway Extension, February 2022, https://www.pleanala.ie/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Companies Registration Office Ireland

Companies Registration Office Ireland, Waterford Airport Limited, CRO, incorporated August 2025, https://search.cro.ie/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Companies Registration Office Ireland, Bristow Ireland Limited, CRO, https://search.cro.ie/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Companies Registration Office Ireland, Rosebrack Limited (Kelcy Warren / Castletown Cox), CRO, https://search.cro.ie/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment

Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Ireland, Foreign Direct Investment Screening, Waterford Airport Limited approval, February 2026, https://enterprise.gov.ie/en/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Geological Survey Ireland

Geological Survey Ireland, Short Calls Research Projects — Waterford Copper Mineralisation Study, GSI, 2026, https://www.gsi.ie/en-ie/programmes-and-projects/minerals/research/Pages/GSI-Short-Calls-Projects.aspx, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Geological Survey Ireland, The Geological Heritage of Waterford, GSI Publications, 2011, https://www.gsi.ie/en-ie/publications/Pages/The-Geological-Heritage-of-Waterford.aspx, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Geological Survey Ireland, Minerals Programme Overview, GSI, updated 11 July 2026, https://www.gsi.ie/en-ie/programmes-and-projects/minerals/Pages/default.aspx, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Geological Survey Ireland, County Geological Site Report: Waterford Copper Coast, Tankardstown, GSI Geoheritage Report WD034, https://gsi.geodata.gov.ie/downloads/Geoheritage/Reports/WD034_Copper_Coast_Tankardstown.pdf, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Geological Survey Ireland, Research Programme Review 2015–2024, Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, 29 April 2025, https://www.gov.ie/en/department-of-climate-energy-and-the-environment/press-releases/researching-our-past-to-prepare-for-our-future-geological-survey-ireland/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Oireachtas Records

Seanad Éireann, Debate: Senator Gerard Craughwell — Irish Coast Guard Aviation Services, 31 May 2023, https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/debates/, [accessed 15 July 2026]. [Confirm via Oireachtas.ie debate search, date 31 May 2023, speaker Craughwell, subject Coast Guard.]

Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Ireland, Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023–2027, gov.ie, https://www.gov.ie/en/department-of-agriculture-food-and-the-marine/publications/irelands-cap-strategic-plan-2023-2027-public-consultation/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Irish Aviation Authority

Irish Aviation Authority, AAIU and IAA Records, https://www.iaa.ie/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Environmental Protection Agency Ireland

Environmental Protection Agency Ireland / Murtaza, A. et al., Critical Raw Materials for Ireland for a Resource-Efficient Economy, EPA Research Report 478, https://www.epa.ie/publications/research/circular-economy/Research_Report-478.pdf, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SECTION D: COURT PROCEEDINGS

High Court of Ireland / Court of Appeal, CHC Ireland Limited v Minister for Transport and Bristow Ireland Limited, proceedings relating to Irish Coast Guard aviation services tender, 2023–2024. [Case reference to be confirmed via Courts Service Ireland: https://www.courts.ie/content/judgments.]

SECTION E: BRISTOW GROUP — CORPORATE AND PRESS RELEASES

Bristow Group Inc., Press Release: Bristow Group to Acquire Berry Aviation, Expanding Government Services Platform, 22 June 2026, https://www.bristowgroup.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/603/bristow-group-to-acquire-berry-aviation-expanding, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Bristow Group Inc., Government Services, Bristow Group website, https://www.bristowgroup.com/services/government-services, [accessed 15 July 2026].

PR Newswire, Bristow Group to Acquire Berry Aviation, Expanding Government Services Platform, 22 June 2026, https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bristow-group-to-acquire-berry-aviation-expanding-government-services-platform-302807659.html, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Lockheed Martin / Sikorsky, Press Release: Sikorsky and Bristow Sign Long-Term Agreement Supporting World’s Largest S-92 Rotorcraft Fleet, 23 April 2025, https://news.lockheedmartin.com/2025-04-24-Sikorsky-and-Bristow-Sign-Long-Term-Agreement-Supporting-Worlds-Largest-S-92-R-Helicopter-Fleet, [accessed 15 July 2026].

PR Newswire, Bristow Awarded Second-Generation Search and Rescue Aviation Contract by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, 20 July 2022, https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bristow-awarded-second-generation-search-and-rescue-aviation-contract-by-the-maritime-and-coastguard-agency, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Helicopter Investor, Bristow Helicopters Wins £1.6 Billion Search and Rescue Contract, 13 November 2022, https://www.helicopterinvestor.com/news/42412/uk-dft-bristows-sar-contract-146/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Baker Botts LLP, Baker Botts Represents Bristow Group in $105 Million Acquisition of Berry Aviation, 13 July 2026, https://www.bakerbotts.com/news/2026/06/baker-botts-represents-bristow-group-in-105-million-acquisition-of-berry-aviation, [accessed 15 July 2026].

ADS Advance, Bristow Acquires Berry Aviation as it Shifts Further into Defence, 2 July 2026, https://www.adsadvance.co.uk/bristow-group-berry-aviation-acquisition/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SECTION F: BERRY AVIATION — DEFENCE CONTRACTS

Acorn Capital Management, Berry Aviation Awarded Contract to Deliver ISR Support for Marine Corps Special Operations, 24 July 2023, https://acorncapitalmanagement.com/berry-aviation-awarded-contract-to-deliver-isr-support-for-marine-corps-special-operator-training/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Naval Technology, Berry Aviation Wins US MARSOC A-ISR Support Contract, 18 January 2023, https://www.naval-technology.com/news/berry-aviation-us-marsoc/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Military Embedded Systems, Berry Aviation — SOCOM Drone Development Contract, 16 January 2023, https://militaryembedded.com/company/berry-aviation, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SECTION G: WATERFORD AIRPORT — MEDIA AND CONTEMPORANEOUS REPORTING

Waterford News and Star, Contracts Between Waterford Airport and US Oil Billionaire Kelcy Warren Officially Signed, 8 March 2026, https://www.waterford-news.ie/news/contracts-between-waterford-airport-and-us-oil-billionaire-kelcy-warren-officially-signed, [accessed 15 July 2026].

RTÉ News, Investment Plan to Overhaul Waterford Airport Approved, 20 October 2025, https://www.rte.ie/news/regional/2025/1020/1539608-waterford-airport/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Forbes / Roeloffs, M., Billionaire Kelcy Warren Building Whiskey Distillery in Ireland, 6 January 2026, https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2026/01/07/how-an-american-oil-billionaire-is-working-to-leave-a-legacy-in-ireland/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Aviation Awards Ireland, Kelcy Warren Reportedly Invests €30m to Redevelop Waterford Airport, https://www.aviationawards.ie/news/kelcy-warren-reportedly-invests-eur30m-to-redevelop-waterford-airport, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SECTION H: KELCY WARREN AND ENERGY TRANSFER — POLITICAL AND CORPORATE RECORD

Revolving Door Project, Oligarchs and the Trump Admin: Kelcy Warren, 15 April 2026, https://therevolvingdoorproject.org/billionaires-and-the-trump-admin-kelcy-warren/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Environment and Energy News (E&E News) / Politico, Billionaire Kelcy Warren Invests in Pipelines — and Trump, 4 September 2024, https://www.eenews.net/articles/billionaire-kelcy-warren-invests-in-pipelines-and-trump/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Environmental Health News, Warren Bets Big on Trump as Energy Moguls Eye Policy Gains, 8 September 2024, https://www.ehn.org/warren-bets-big-on-trump-as-energy-moguls-eye-policy-gains, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Truth Out, Dakota Access Pipeline Company Is Top Fossil Fuel Donor to Trump’s War Chest, 4 August 2025, https://truthout.org/articles/dakota-access-pipeline-company-is-top-fossil-fuel-donor-to-trumps-war-chest/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Greenpeace USA, A Brief History of Kelcy Warren and Donald Trump, 15 October 2024, https://www.greenpeace.org/usa/a-brief-history-of-kelcy-warren-and-donald-trump/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Greenpeace International, Press Release: Greenpeace Activists Fly ‘Stop the Billionaire Takeoff’ Message Ahead of Waterford Airport Development, 17 May 2026, https://www.greenpeace.org/international/press-release/83461/greenpeace-activists-fly-stop-the-billionaire-takeoff-message-ahead/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

The Times, Waterford Airport’s Backer Embroiled in Greenpeace Fight, 22 May 2026, https://www.thetimes.com/world/ireland-world/article/waterford-airport-kelcy-warren-texas-oil-billionaire-greenpeace-fight-ireland, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Who Owns England, The Dukes, Their Tax Breaks and an £8 Million Annual Subsidy, 8 May 2017, https://whoownsengland.org/2017/05/08/the-dukes-their-tax-breaks-an-8million-annual-subsidy/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SECTION I: CRITICAL RAW MATERIALS — EU AND IRISH GOVERNMENT

European Commission, Fifth List of Critical Raw Materials for the EU (2023), Single Market Economy, https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/sectors/raw-materials/areas-specific-interest/critical-raw-materials_en, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Institute of Geologists of Ireland, EU Critical Raw Materials Act Factsheet, June 2024, https://igi.ie/assets/uploads/2024/06/EU-Critical-Raw-Materials-Act-Factsheet-Institute-of-Geologists.pdf, [accessed 15 July 2026].

International Energy Agency, Critical Minerals Overview, IEA, https://www.iea.org/topics/critical-minerals, [accessed 15 July 2026].

International Energy Agency, Global Methane Tracker 2025, IEA, https://www.iea.org/reports/global-methane-tracker-2025, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Association for Applied Geochemists, Current Status of Applied Geochemistry Research in the UK and Republic of Ireland, https://www.appliedgeochemists.org/regional-reports/current-status-applied-geochemistry-research-uk-and-republic-ireland, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Copper Coast UNESCO Global Geopark, Tankardstown Mining Heritage Site, https://coppercoastgeopark.com/case/tankardstown/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Copper Coast UNESCO Global Geopark, Mining Heritage — Copper Coast, https://coppercoastgeopark.com/mining-heritage-copper-coast/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

European Geoparks Network, Copper Coast Geopark — Ireland, https://www.europeangeoparks.org/?page_id=437, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, Copper as a Critical Mineral, https://www.smenet.org/what-we-do/technical-briefings/copper-as-a-critical-mineral, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SECTION J: COMMON AGRICULTURAL POLICY

European Council, Timeline — History of the CAP, consilium.europa.eu, updated 28 January 2025, https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/the-common-agricultural-policy-explained/timeline-history-of-cap/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

European Commission, The Common Agricultural Policy at a Glance, agriculture.ec.europa.eu, https://agriculture.ec.europa.eu/common-agricultural-policy/cap-overview/cap-glance_en, [accessed 15 July 2026].

European Movement Ireland, The Common Agricultural Policy at 60, 19 July 2022, https://www.europeanmovement.ie/the-common-agricultural-policy-at-60/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Unearthed / Greenpeace, Common Agricultural Policy: Millions in EU Subsidies Go to Richest Landowners, 29 September 2016, https://unearthed.greenpeace.org/2016/09/29/common-agricultural-policy-millions-eu-subsidies-go-richest-landowners/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

ARC 2020, Do the 28 CAP Strategic Plans Progress Fairness for Farmers?, 1 November 2024, https://www.arc2020.eu/do-the-28-cap-strategic-plans-progress-fairness-for-farmers/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Scottish Government, Scottish Agricultural Tenure Evidence Review, 9 January 2019, https://www.gov.scot/publications/scottish-agricultural-tenure-evidence-review/pages/9/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

University of Reading / Swinbank, A., ‘Europe’s Common Agricultural Policy’, in The Political Economy of Agricultural Policy Reform in the EU (Reading: University of Reading, 2021), https://centaur.reading.ac.uk/96479/1/b4107_Ch03.pdf, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Ask About Ireland, CAP and Agriculture, https://www.askaboutireland.ie/reading-room/life-society/ireland-and-the-eu/cap-and-agriculture/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Ask About Ireland, Background to Landed Estates, https://www.askaboutireland.ie/reading-room/history-heritage/big-houses-of-ireland/welcome-to-the-cork-archi/background-to-landed-estates/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Ask About Ireland, History of Mining in Waterford, https://www.askaboutireland.ie/learning-zone/primary-students/looking-at-places/waterford/aspects-of-co-waterford/geography/history-of-mining-in-co-wate/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SECTION K: COPYRIGHT, CENSORSHIP AND MEDIA LAW

United States Copyright Office, Copyright Law of the United States (Title 17 U.S.C.), https://www.copyright.gov/title17/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Wikipedia, Executive Order 14154, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_14154, [accessed 15 July 2026]. [Secondary — for overview of EO content.]

Holland & Knight LLP, New Executive Order Supports Deep Sea Critical Minerals Development, 27 April 2025, https://www.hklaw.com/en/insights/publications/2025/04/new-executive-order-supports-deep-sea-critical-minerals-development, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Reed Smith LLP, Deep-Sea Mining of Critical Minerals: Executive Order, 15 June 2025, https://www.reedsmith.com/our-insights/blogs/viewpoints/102kfod/deep-sea-mining-of-critical-minerals-executive-order/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Trump’s Deep-Sea Mining Executive Order: The Race for Critical Minerals Enters Uncharted Waters, 30 April 2025, https://www.csis.org/analysis/trumps-deep-sea-mining-executive-order-race-critical-minerals-enters-uncharted-waters, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SECTION L: LITHIUM AND BATTERY HISTORY (for critical minerals counterargument)

Reddy, M.V. et al., ‘Brief History of Early Lithium-Battery Development’, Energies, 13(7), 2020, PMC, https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7215417/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Wikipedia, Lithium-Ion Battery, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lithium-ion_battery, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Lithium.org, A Brief History of Lithium, 23 April 2023, https://lithium.org/a-brief-history-of-lithium/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

British Geological Survey, Critical Minerals in Technology, 18 June 2023, https://www.bgs.ac.uk/discovering-geology/maps-and-resources/critical-raw-materials-resources/modern-life-doesnt-grow-on-trees/critical-minerals-in-technology/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

BBC News, What Are Critical Minerals and Why Do Countries Need Them?, 5 February 2026, https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cj6wwx7zxd9o, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SECTION M: ENERGY TRANSFER — STORM URI / TEXAS BLACKOUT

Texas State Comptroller of Public Accounts, Winter Storm Uri: The Impact on Texas State Finances, 2021, https://comptroller.texas.gov/economy/economic-data/winter-storm/, [accessed 15 July 2026].

Energy Transfer LP, Q1 2021 Earnings Release and Earnings Call Transcript, 5 May 2021. [Available via Seeking Alpha, Bloomberg, or Energy Transfer investor relations: https://ir.energytransfer.com/.]

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Investigation into February 2021 Winter Storm Events, FERC, 2021, https://www.ferc.gov/news-events/news/ferc-nerc-regional-entity-staff-report-february-2021-cold-weather-outages-0, [accessed 15 July 2026].

SECTION N: INSTITUTIONAL AND FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

Institute for Government (UK), Common Agricultural Policy, 15 May 2017, https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/article/explainer/common-agricultural-policy, [accessed 15 July 2026].

The New Federalist, History of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), 1 February 2024, https://www.thenewfederalist.eu/history-of-the-common-agricultural-policy-cap, [accessed 15 July 2026].

VIDEOS 6,7 & 8 SOURCES

[^1]: UK Government, UK and US sign Memorandum of Understanding on critical minerals, signed Washington DC, 4 February 2026. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-us-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-on-critical-minerals

[^2]: McCabe, R. (2024). “Under the radar: Ireland, maritime security capacity, and the governance of subsea cables.” European Security, 33(1). Published online 2023, DOI: 10.1080/09662839.2023.2248001

[^3]: RTÉ News, €670m Coast Guard contract offered to Bristow Ireland, 29 May 2023. https://www.rte.ie/news/2023/0530/1386499-coast-guard/

[^4]: Department of Transport / Emergency Services Ireland, Bristow on Board for New Irish Coast Guard Contract, August 2023. https://www.emergency-services.ie/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Irish-Coast-Guard-2.pdf

[^5]: AIN Online, CHC Challenges Irish Coast Guard Search-and-Rescue Award, 15 June 2023. https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2023-06-16/chc-challenges-irish-coast-guard-sar-award

[^6]: Breaking News Ireland, Court hears claim of political interference in awarding €800m air rescue contract, 3 July 2023. https://www.breakingnews.ie/ireland/court-hears-claim-of-political-interference-in-awarding-e800m-air-rescue-contract-1497677.html

[^7]: CHC Ireland DAC v The Minister for Transport, Court of Appeal discovery judgment. vLex IE. https://ie.vlex.com/vid/chc-ireland-dac-v-1016552516

[^8]: ILTA Awards / Industry News, Concerns mount over €816m Irish Coast Guard aviation contract, 26 February 2025. https://www.iltawards.ie/news/concerns-mount-over-eur816m-irish-coast-guard-aviation-contract

[^9]: Independent.ie, Irish Coast Guard’s rescue helicopter row is a ‘volcano about to erupt’, 31 May 2025. https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/irish-coast-guards-rescue-helicopter-row-is-a-volcano-about-to-erupt-says-ny-hotelier-john-fitzpatrick/

[^10]: CHC Ireland DAC v The Minister for Transport, vLex case record citing Seanad debate of 31 May 2023. https://ie.vlex.com/vid/chc-ireland-dac-v-947031151 — Quote also confirmed in Breaking News Ireland court report (footnote 6) and on Reddit thread citing Oireachtas record: https://www.reddit.com/r/ireland/comments/1mkpzep/

[^11]: Geological Survey of Ireland (GSI) Tellus Programme, Tellus Uncovers Platinum and Gold in South East Leinster, 1 March 2016. https://www.gsi.ie/en-ie/events-and-news/news/Pages/Tellus-Uncovers-Platinum-and-Gold-in-South-East-Leinster.aspx

[^12]: GSI, The Geological Heritage of Waterford — County Geological Sites Audit (2011, revised 2012). Official PDF: https://gsi.geodata.gov.ie/downloads/Geoheritage/Reports/Waterford_Audit.pdf

[^13]: European Commission Critical Raw Materials list — cobalt confirmed as designated CRM. Confirmed via EU Critical Raw Materials Act (Regulation EU 2024/1252), in force 23 May 2024.

[^14]: Geological Survey Ireland, Explanatory Note on Critical Raw Materials & Rare Earth Minerals, 27 February 2025. https://www.gsi.ie/en-ie/events-and-news/news/Pages/Explanatory_note_on_CRM_and_REM_GSI.aspx

[^15]: Geological Survey Ireland, Short Calls Projects — Waterford copper mineralisation, active project listing. https://www.gsi.ie/en-ie/programmes-and-projects/minerals/research/Pages/GSI-Short-Calls-Projects.aspx

[^16]: Critical Raw Materials Act (EU Regulation 2024/1252), entered into force 23 May 2024. Targets: extract ≥10%, process ≥40%, recycle ≥25% of EU annual consumption of strategic raw materials by 2030. Wikipedia overview: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Critical_Raw_Materials_Act

[^17]: S&P Global / Platts, Critical minerals shortage threatens US military production, 3 March 2026. https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/news-research/latest-news/metals/030426-critical-minerals-shortage-threatens-us-military-production — and Exotica Esoterica, Revisiting Antimony, April 2025 (citing USGS and US Defense Logistics Agency stockpile figures). https://www.exoticaesoterica.com/magazine/antimony