alimcforever

alimcforever

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Gary’S's avatar
Gary’S
Jul 15

Thank you. A tour de force.

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Laura Martin's avatar
Laura Martin
Jul 14

This article has it all. Wow. 🤯 Marauders still rhymin and stealin (thank you, Beastie Boys) just with better tech and larger outreach. There has to be a better civilization out there somewhere? 😩

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